With Steven Spadafino at the helm of the McCracken County Mustang wrestling program, the team is ready for the upcoming season with a focus on the fundamentals.
“We have an even mix of experienced wrestlers and those who are new to the sport. Our goal is to establish a foundation of fundamental skills common across all levels (youth, middle school, and high school) that we can build for years to come,” Spadafino said. “As such, I’ll be looking for the veteran athletes to be players/coaches to the newer athletes in the practice room and aid us in bringing them up to pace. If they can lead in such a capacity, it will allow us as coaches to bring more advanced level skills and concepts to the table for the group as a whole.”
The Mustangs have their eyes on claiming the KYWCA Class 3A Section 1 Dual Championship, allowing them to advance to the State Duels. The team also looks for a Top 4 Finish in the Class 3A State Duals, which Spadafino believes is well within the program’s capabilities.
“Individually, we look to improve on the six athletes we advanced to the KHSAA Semi-State Tournament last season and would like to push at least three through to the KHSAA State Finals,” He said. “On the Girls side, our goal is to have at least three ladies make the podium at the KYWCA Girls State Championship, having had one place-winner last season.”
McCracken County will return senior Ariel Workman, who placed fifth at Girls State in 2022 and is ranked fourth in the preseason at 100lbs.
The Mustangs will also return junior Hunter Hawthorne, a Regional Runner-up and State Qualifier that brings experience to the program’s middleweights. Hawthorne has seen regular time on the varsity mat since eighth grade for McCracken County.
Junior Frankie Nutt and sophomore James Barragan also return. Nutt and Barragan were both third-place finishers in the First Region last season.
“Frankie brings a strong presence to the wrestling room and stands out as a team leader,” Spadafino said. “Barragan has done significant work during the off-season, having attended several summer wrestling camps.”
Juniors Brayden Howard and Malachi Gray will round out the returning State Qualifiers. Both Howard and Gray placed fourth in the region last season.
“Malachi has a slick style of wrestling that’s fun to watch, while Brayden brings an intense and fast-paced approach to the sport,” He said. “Both have been regulars in the wrestling room during preseason open mat workouts and are improving by leaps and bounds.”
Spadafino has been the Head Men’s Track and Field Coach at McCracken County since its inception and took over the Mustangs’ Middle School and Youth Wrestling program in 2020 after serving as a volunteer coach during the 2019-20 season. McCracken County announced Spadafino as the varsity head coach over the summer. In addition, he teaches physical education at Reidland Elementary School
The Mustangs will host Fort Campbell in a scrimmage at home on November 14 and kick off the regular season on November 23 by traveling to the John Hardin Team Duals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.