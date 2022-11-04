McCracken County Wrestling

The McCracken County Mustangs will kick off the 2022-23 wrestling season with a scrimmage against Henderson County next week. The team will be guided by new head coach Steven Spadafino this season.

With Steven Spadafino at the helm of the McCracken County Mustang wrestling program, the team is ready for the upcoming season with a focus on the fundamentals.

“We have an even mix of experienced wrestlers and those who are new to the sport. Our goal is to establish a foundation of fundamental skills common across all levels (youth, middle school, and high school) that we can build for years to come,” Spadafino said. “As such, I’ll be looking for the veteran athletes to be players/coaches to the newer athletes in the practice room and aid us in bringing them up to pace. If they can lead in such a capacity, it will allow us as coaches to bring more advanced level skills and concepts to the table for the group as a whole.”

