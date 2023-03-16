Ally Hutchins

McCracken County’s Ally Hutchins slides into third base during the 2022 state tournament against Elizabethtown. Hutchins will return for one final season with the Lady Mustangs as a senior.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

The McCracken County Lady Mustang softball program will kick off the 2023 season on Thursday afternoon as they travel to Calloway County to take on the Lady Lakers.

The reigning First Region champions finished the 2022 season at the University of Kentucky’s John Cropp Stadium in the final four of the 2022 Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Softball State Tournament presented by UK HealthCare with a 6-1 loss to Lexington Catholic. However, with the guidance of head coach Tony Hayden, McCracken County’s program ended the season with a 34-3 record, going undefeated in the First Region and Second District play during the regular season.

