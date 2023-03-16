The McCracken County Lady Mustang softball program will kick off the 2023 season on Thursday afternoon as they travel to Calloway County to take on the Lady Lakers.
The reigning First Region champions finished the 2022 season at the University of Kentucky’s John Cropp Stadium in the final four of the 2022 Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Softball State Tournament presented by UK HealthCare with a 6-1 loss to Lexington Catholic. However, with the guidance of head coach Tony Hayden, McCracken County’s program ended the season with a 34-3 record, going undefeated in the First Region and Second District play during the regular season.
All but two members of the program return this season. The team lost Ariel Fox and Zoe Smithson to graduation. Fox led the Lady Mustangs last season with 62 hits and 17 doubles.
However, the team is returning vital pieces of the puzzle to try and claim the Second District and First Region in May. Seniors Ally Hutchins, MiKaela Coburn, Mary Kate Jordan, Izzy Story, and Annie White will take the field under Coach Hayden one last season before graduating.
Hutchins shined offensively and defensively during her junior season. In 37 games, she had 96 at-bats, collecting 41 runs, 56 hits, 60 RBI, 13 doubles, six triples, 13 home runs, 26 base on balls, and snagged 21 out of 22 stolen bases for a .538 average. In the circle, Hutchins worked 85 innings, striking out 109 and allowing 33 runs for an ERA of 2.14 and a 14-3 win-loss record.
Ellie Shoulders returns after collecting 52 runs, 50 hits, 35 RBI, three doubles, six triples, and three home runs in 37 games and 113 at-bats. Shoulders finished her sophomore season with a .442 batting average.
Catcher KG Walker will patrol home plate again this season. Last year as a sophomore, Walker collected 48 hits, 49 RBI, 12 doubles, seven home runs, and a .444 average in 108 at-bats.
Story posted a .460 batting average in 100 at-bats with 33 runs, 46 hits, 51 RBI, 11 doubles, two triples, and 12 home runs.
White, who also controlled the Mustang pitching circle, earned a 2.20 ERA in 70 innings, striking out 52 batters for a 10-0-1 record. Offensively, White collected 41 hits, 34 RBI, eight doubles, and three home runs for a .414 batting average.
The Lady Mustangs travel for the first three games of the regular season before returning home to host the visiting Carlisle County Lady Comets on Tuesday, March 21.
