MURRAY -- On Saturday, the McCracken County Mustangs punched their ticket to the 2023 CFSB First Region Boys' tournament title game with a 57-40 victory over the Carlisle County Comets.
Senior Jack McCune received the Most Valuable Player Award for his performance on the court. McCune collected 13 points, leading all scorers in the contest.
"We told our guys coming into this thing that if they had any thoughts that this was going to be an easy game, they needed to get that out of their head because this is a different ball club than they saw earlier," McCracken County head coach Dustin Roberts said. "(Carlisle) was playing well and with a lot of confidence. And hats off to Coach Brian O'Neill for getting them to play that way, and we knew it wouldn't be smooth sailing, and it never is in the regional tournament."
The scoring started for McCracken within the first minute of the contest, with junior Connor Miller hitting a 3-pointer. Senior Carson Purvis moments later kept the Mustangs ahead, making it 5-0 early. McCracken County jumped to 7-0 with a basket by McCune before Carlisle called for a timeout.
Junior guard Carter Burnett put Carlisle County on the scoreboard with a layup after the timeout, but senior Ian Hart kept the Mustangs ahead. The remainder of the first quarter continued to favor McCracken County, but the Comets remained in striking distance as the Mustangs took a 17-12 lead into the second quarter.
The second quarter kept McCracken County on its toes, with Carlisle County juniors Zack Grogan posting five points and Kenton Arnold posting six. Three of Arnold's points came at the buzzer, signaling halftime. Arnold's basket kept Carlisle within six, as McCracken County led 29-23.
McCune pushed McCracken County's lead, posting nine points in the third quarter. Purvis and freshman Jackson Klope added to the Mustang tally, both with a field goal a piece. During the third quarter, Burnett and fellow juniors Kaden Bowles and Bradyn Williams collected seven points for the Comets.
Heading into the final quarter, McCracken County held a 42-30 lead with a trip to the championship in mind. Despite the lead, Carlisle County continued to fight until the end, with Burnett, Grogan, and Arnold leading the Comets. However, the Mustangs remained on top, outscoring Carlisle by five points to finish with a 57-40 win.
The McCracken County Mustangs will face the Mayfield Cardinals Sunday afternoon at the CFSB Center for the 2023 CFSB First Region Boys' Championship. The two teams met in the 2019 regional championship, where the Cardinals punched their ticket to the state tournament with a 56-44 victory over the Mustangs.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 57, CARLISLE COUNTY 40
CARLISLE COUNTY 12 11 7 10 -- 40
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 17 12 13 15 -- 57
CARLISLE COUNTY: Z. Grogan 10, K. Arnold 10, C. Burnett 10, B. Williams 4, W. Rickard 3, K. Bowles 2, J. Bruer 1. FIELD GOALS: 9 (B. Willaims 2, C. Burnett 2, K. Arnold 2, Z. Grogan 2, K. Bowles). 3-POINTERS: 6 (Z. Grogan 2, C. Burnett 2, K. Arnold, W. Rickard). FREE THROWS: 4/6. RECORD: 17-15.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY: J. McCune 13, C. Miller 10, J. Bradley 9, C. Purvis 8, I. Hart 7, J. Klope 4, J. Bridges 3, J. Venable 3. FIELD GOALS: 17 (J. McCune 5, C. Purvis 3, C. Miller 3, I. Hart 3, J. Klope 2, J. Bridges). 3-POINTERS: 6 (J. Bradley 3, C. Miller, J. McCune, J. Venable). FREE THROWS: 5/9. RECORD: 28-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.