MURRAY -- On Saturday, the McCracken County Mustangs punched their ticket to the 2023 CFSB First Region Boys' tournament title game with a 57-40 victory over the Carlisle County Comets.

Senior Jack McCune received the Most Valuable Player Award for his performance on the court. McCune collected 13 points, leading all scorers in the contest.

