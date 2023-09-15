On Thursday, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs traveled to Jetton Field to compete in the crosstown contest against the Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado. With a pair of hat tricks from Maddy Ledgerwood and Katelyn Heider, the Mustangs remain undefeated in the First Region with an 11-0 victory over Tilghman.
With the win over the Lady Blue Tornado, the Lady Mustangs clinched the First District over Paducah Tilghman and St. Mary. McCracken County sits with an 11-0-2 win-loss-tie record.
The contest began with Ledgerwood scoring within the first moments of the match with an assist from Heider to make it 1-0. The offense onslaught from McCracken County continued early, with Makenzie Burgett making it 2-0 before Heider scored her first of three goals in the contest, the assist courtesy of Ledgerwood.
As the Lady Mustangs moved to 3-0, Paducah Tilghman fought defensively against McCracken County. However, the score moved to 4-0, with Kiera Tynes sinking the ball into the Blue Tornado net.
After time continued to tick away, the Mustangs continued to pad their lead over Paducah Tilghman. Natalie Cryst and Brooklyn Lowery joined Ledgerwood, Heider, and Tynes in scoring throughout the first and only half of the match.
Heider, Ledgerwood, Lowery, and Audrey Estes collected assists for McCracken County’s victory. Addison Smith added shutout No. 8 to her season, ranked second in Kentucky per KHSAA.
McCracken County will travel to Henderson County on Saturday to compete against the Lady Colonels. Paducah Tilghman travels to Fort Campbell next Thursday night to battle against the Lady Falcons.
