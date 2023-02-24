The crosstown rivalry between the McCracken County Mustangs and Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado continued Thursday night in the Second District Championship contest. With a fight to the finish, as the Mustangs clinched the district title with a 53-42 victory over the Blue Tornado.

Ahead of the contest, McCracken County seniors Jack McCune and Jack Bradley received the Kam Chumbler Award, given out by the late Chumbler’s father, Mike Chumbler. In addition, McCune was honored for grabbing his 509th rebound in his varsity career against Christian County.

