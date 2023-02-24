The crosstown rivalry between the McCracken County Mustangs and Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado continued Thursday night in the Second District Championship contest. With a fight to the finish, as the Mustangs clinched the district title with a 53-42 victory over the Blue Tornado.
Ahead of the contest, McCracken County seniors Jack McCune and Jack Bradley received the Kam Chumbler Award, given out by the late Chumbler’s father, Mike Chumbler. In addition, McCune was honored for grabbing his 509th rebound in his varsity career against Christian County.
Carson Purvis led with 16 in the title game, nine of his points coming from the 3-point field goal range, and Paducah Tilghman’s Jayvion Powell with a game-high 18 points in the contest.
In the last district title matchup between the Mustangs and Blue Tornado, the Paducah Tilghman group claimed a 50-47 victory over McCracken County. The championship title was Tilghman’s first since 2016, as McCracken County claimed the title five consecutive years prior in close contests.
The night started with Paducah Tilghman winning the tip-off and controlling the ball before McCracken County stole it. However, a foul on Bradley gave the ball back to Tilghman. To set the tone for the first quarter, McCune hit the first basket at 5:43. Tilghman responded with a 3-pointer by LeBran McMullen. Bradley gave McCracken a 4-3 lead from the charity stripe with three minutes left in the quarter.
Purvis pushed the Mustangs ahead, giving McCracken a 7-3 lead. However, Paducah Tilghman’s Powell answered with his first successful shots of the night, closing in on the Mustangs, making it 7-7. A field goal by McCune made it 9-7. Then, Jonathan Venable closed in with a basket to make it 11-7. With less than 50 seconds left in the quarter, Mian Shaw added to Tilghman’s total.
With Bradley putting pressure on the Blue Tornado with a near-buzzer 3-pointer, the Mustangs came out of the first quarter with a 14-9 lead over Paducah Tilghman.
The second quarter continued with excitement and tension between the rivals, both with eyes on the title. For Paducah Tilghman, the team wanted to repeat last season, but McCracken County wanted redemption for falling in the 2022 championship by three points.
Quick on his feet and untouchable, Venable stole the ball and made it 18-11. With 4:24 left before halftime, Tilghman head coach Greg Overstreet called for a timeout. Afterward, Jacob West’s basket kept Tilghman within reach of McCracken County. As tensions continued to rise, the Mustangs found themselves with four fouls compared to Tilghman’s two.
Shaw at the line put Tilghman within three with two minutes left to play in the first half. McCracken County’s head coach Dustin Roberts called for a timeout after a foul went against Ian Hart. A charge against Shaw led to a 3-pointer by Purvis, allowing McCracken to take a 21-15 lead. And Purvis sent Strawberry Hills into hysterics as time passed with a second 3-point shot.
Heading into the second half, McCracken County had a 24-15 lead over Paducah Tilghman, but the fast-paced momentum kept spectators on both sides of the arena locked in with anticipation.
The third quarter started with a basket by Bradley, making it 26-15. However, Powell answered immediately. A foul on West sent McCune to the line, who went 2-for-2, allowing McCracken to take an 11-point lead.
Shaw continued to lead his team with a 3-pointer. Then, however, Tilghman ran into foul trouble, having three fouls in the first minutes of play. Like Tilghman, McCracken’s fouls came too, with Hart and Bradley having three a piece with a quarter to go in the contest.
Tilghman came within four with 4:49 left in the third quarter. Jackson Klope answered with a basket, and so did Caleb Payne. Then, as McCracken led 30-26, Roberts called for a timeout. Afterward, Powell inched closer with a layup to make it 30-28, with Mustangs still in the lead.
Shaw put Tilghman back within two with less than two minutes left. However, Klope returned with a basket to keep McCracken ahead. Seconds later, Powell’s basket kept the two rivals within two.
A basket by Purvis with less than a minute left made it 36-32. As time passed, Powell kept possession of the ball, waiting to strike. However, the Blue Tornado did not make a final shot, allowing McCracken to head into the last quarter with a 36-32 lead.
The final quarter started with a basket by Hart to make it 38-32, but Shaw answered quickly with a layup. Payne’s first foul allowed Bradley to relay to Purvis before snagging the ball back. Miles Woodfork stole it but could not get his shot to fall. A series of aggressive motions sent McCune to the line, giving McCracken County a 40-34 lead with 5:51 left to play. McCune added another basket, pushing the Mustang lead to eight as Overstreet called timeout.
Another 3-pointer by Purvis sent Mustang Nation into an uproar, making it 47-34. Another timeout called gave Tilghman a quick breath, allowing Powell to score when they returned to the floor. Quickly, with the ball in McCune’s hands, Roberts called for a full timeout, ahead 47-36 with 2:56 left to play.
A foul by James Harris put McCracken County in the bonus, allowing McCune to head to the free throw line for one and the bonus. Then, McCune hit one of two, attempting the rebound. Seconds later, Powell tried to dunk but needed a second tip to get the basket with 1:50 left.
Another shot by Powell placed Paducah Tilghman within eight points before Overstreet’s timeout. With McCracken having possession, Tilghman fell into trouble again, sending Bradley to the line. However, the shot did not fall for the Mustang. But with one minute left, McCune pushed the lead to 50-40.
With 29.2 left, Overstreet used his final timeout as McCracken County led 51-42. Tilghman collected its 10th foul, sending Bradley to the charity stripe. The senior hit both shots, sealing the deal in the title matchup.
As time passed, McCracken County reclaimed the Second District with a 53-42 victory, giving Roberts his first district title in his first year as head coach of the Mustangs.
Paducah Tilghman and McCracken County will head to the CFSB First Region tournament at Murray State. The tournament’s first round on the boys’ side will begin on March 1, 2023, continue on March 2 and 4, and finish with the regional title game on March 5.
Depending on the draw, which takes place Saturday, the Mustangs and Blue Tornado will have a chance to compete against Marshall County, Murray, Carlisle County, Hickman County, Graves County, and Mayfield. The last team standing will punch their ticket to the 2023 UK Healthcare Boys’ Basketball Sweet 16 Tournament at Rupp Arena on March 15, 2023, against Region 5.
KAM CHUMBLER AWARD
McCracken County’s Jack Bradley and Jack McCune
SECOND DISTRICT TOURNAMENT TEAM
Jack McCune (McCracken County), Carson Purvis (McCracken County), Connor Miller (McCracken County), Ian Hart (McCracken County), Mian Shaw (Paducah Tilghman), Jayvion Powell (Paducah Tilghman), Caleb Payne (Paducah Tilghman), Owen Mikel (St. Mary), Luke Sims (St. Mary), and Prince Kahnplaye (Community Christian Academy).
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 53, PADUCAH TILGHMAN 42
PADUCAH TILGHMAN 9 6 17 10 — 42
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 14 10 12 17 — 53
PADUCAH TILGHMAN: J. Powell 18, M. Shaw 15, L. McMullen 5, C. Payne 2, J. West 2. FIELD GOALS: 16 (J. Powell 8, M. Shaw 5, L. McMullen, C. Payne). 3-POINTERS: 2 (L. McMullen, M. Shaw). FREE THROWS: 4/4. RECORD: 21-10.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY: C. Purvis 16, J. McCune 14, J. Bradley 9, J. Klope 6, I. Hart 4, J. Venable 4. FIELD GOALS: 15 (J. McCune 4, J. Klope 3, C. Purvis 3, I. Hart 2, J. Venable 2, J. Bradley). 3-POINTERS: 4 (C. Purvis 3, J. Bradley). FREE THROWS: 11/13. RECORD: 26-5
