On Tuesday night, both boys and girls soccer programs at McCracken County High School reclaimed the First District crown despite inclement weather making the playing field saturated with rain.
The Lady Mustangs kicked off the night against Paducah Tilghman in the district championship, having already punched their place in the First Region regional tournament. But, despite the score going into halftime 0-0, neither was ready to give in to their crosstown rival.
“I think as a whole the team played well,” McCracken head coach Michael Lane told The Sun. “Our end of the season was tough, and we were competitive in some games, and in those, you learn some things about yourself.”
At the 36-minute mark in the second half, Paducah Tilghman junior Liliauna Nichols snagged the night’s first goal.
But quickly, McCracken County senior Hillary Hollowell tied it up 1-1 with 27 minutes left in the matchup.
“Hillary is our go-to player. She’s our player that when it’s time to step up, she does,” Lane said. “(Hillary) wasn’t going to let her senior year go down and let McCracken lose. She’s a great player. I have to give props to Haidyn Green and Sophia Browning in the back. They keep us organized and play great back there. And without Karsyn Allard, we wouldn’t be where we are,” Lane said. “She’s a great player, and I look forward to next week.”
As time ticked down, Hollowell knew what was needed and, with her dazzling footwork, snagged her second goal of the night to give the Lady Mustangs their first lead of the night.
“This (win) meant a lot to us, especially as seniors because last year we had a bunch of games cut because of COVID,” Hollowell said. “This was the last time playing on this field for us seniors. So it was really special for us. We were just so glad that the underclassmen stepped up and played their best. We played our best, and it was a really good feeling to have a win as our last game on our field.”
All hands on deck for Mustangs against St. Mary VikingsThe McCracken County Mustangs met up with the St. Mary Vikings after the matchup between Paducah Tilghman and the Lady Mustangs on Mercy Health Field in the First District championship.
The rain, which began during the first game, quickly went from a slight drizzle to a downpour as the second game kicked off.
With 25 minutes left in the first half, the Mustangs jumped on the board 1-0 on a goal by senior Ethan Roberts.
Moments later, junior Josh Kuntz added on to the McCracken County lead with an assist by Roberts as the rain fell, packing a punch on the young athletes and field.
“Overall, this district game went as smooth as I was hoping,” Kuntz told The Sun. “We came out and performed sharp and executed when it mattered. I was really happy with our finishing today as well.”
At the 17-minute mark, Kuntz bounced another into the St. Mary net to make it 3-0.
From that moment, McCracken County did not let the rain stop them from dominating.
“I’m proud of everyone on this team,” Kuntz said. “And now it’s time for us to focus on regionals.”
McCracken County showed no mercy against the visiting St. Mary Vikings during the rest of the first half. Juniors Ari Obando, Nehemiah Ivey, Jack Housman, Chance Shaw, and sophomore Johnny Stevens made it 9-0 before the whistle blew for halftime.
The final blow came moments after the second half began when Kuntz earned the hat trick, sailing his third goal of the night into the Viking net to make it 10-0 and end the championship game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.