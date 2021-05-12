After celebrating their nine seniors, McCracken County clinched the top seed in postseason district play after taking down St. Mary 11-2 on Tuesday night.
“It was really nice solidifying the one seed in the district to know that we’re going to be playing in the regional tournament,” head coach Zach Hobbs said. “That was something we wanted to make sure we took care of tonight.”
Continuing their hot streak, the Mustangs won their 12th game in a row and improved their record 19-4.
“I thought the seniors did a really good job and we got everybody in the ballgame,” Hobbs said. “It was fun to give them the recognition that they deserve for all the hard work they have done in the last four to five years in our program. It was really cool to get them all in the lineup.”
McCracken jumped on the board quickly in the bottom of the first inning when senior Ben Higdon scored on fellow senior Braden Vinyard’s sacrifice fly to left field. St. Mary would hold McCracken to one run in the inning.
The Mustangs piled on another run in the second when junior Dylan Riley singled to right field, scoring senior Austin Harper.
In the top of the third, St. Mary’s junior Cade Fleming crossed home plate on a single to left field from freshman Landon Durbin. Despite a proactive inning, the Vikings were unable to tie it up.
Seniors Brandon Dodd, Harper, and Vinyard provided some insurance with RBIs in the bottom of the third, making it 5-1.
“St. Mary is a good ball club and Coach Haas does a good job with them,” Hobbs said. “They are well coached, I think they’re young and they are talented, so I was a little nervous. I didn’t want us to overlook them with all the other festivities tonight. I wanted to celebrate our seniors but also make sure we were ready to play baseball and the kids did a good job with that.”
The Vikings got their final run in the top of the fourth when senior Drew Haas scored on a wild pitch.
The Mustangs would record six more runs in the game with Riley and Dodd leading the team in hits. Riley went 3-for-3 with two RBI and while Dodd went 2-for-3 with three RBI.
Senior Landen Jones earned the win for McCracken. He went four innings and allowed two runs on three hits while striking out two.
Junior Jack Bennett and senior Josh Tucker came in relief of Jones. Bennett went two innings and struck out three.
Tucker closed the game in the final inning, striking out two.
“We even got Tucker an at-bat,” Hobbs said. “It was really cool watching the rest of their teammates supporting the seniors.”
Higdon (two runs, one hit), seniors Rivers Moffatt (one run, one hit) and Grant Godwin (two runs, one hit, one RBI), Dodd (two runs, two hits, three RBI), Vinyard (one hit, two RBI), Bennett (one hit), Tucker (one RBI), Harper (one run, one hit, one RBI), and Riley (one run, three hits, two RBI) each contributed to the win.
For St. Mary, senior Michael Lurtz took the loss. In four innings, he allowed eight hits, eight runs, and recorded two strikeouts.
Fellow senior Jack Bell appeared in relief of Lurtz and struck out one in two innings of work.
Fleming (one run), Drew Haas (one run, one hit), senior Brett Haas (one hit), and Landon Durbin (one hit, one RBI) played vital roles for the Vikings in the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.