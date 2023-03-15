Mustangs

The McCracken County Mustangs hit the road on Tuesday for what they hope to be a long run in the state tournament at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

 Photo courtesy of MCHS Athletics

After falling in the First Region Championship game to Murray last season, the McCracken County Mustangs have had one goal, make it back to Rupp Arena.

The Mustangs (29-5) accomplished that goal, defeating Mayfield in the regional championship and securing their spot in Lexington. Their round one game of the UK HealthCare Boys’ Sweet 16 will be against Elizabethtown (23-9) on Wednesday, March 15 at 1:30 p.m. eastern, 12:30 p.m. central time.

