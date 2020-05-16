McCracken County officials have tabbed Emma Robinson Straub as its next Lady Mustangs golf coach.
Announced on social media Thursday afternoon, Straub — then Robinson — was a Class of 2009 star for Lone Oak High School, where she earned seven varsity letters, thrice qualified for the KHSAA State Tournament and was tabbed medalist in six events: the Graves County Invitational (2007, 2008), the Greater Paducah Open (2008), the Mullen Junior (2008), the Rolling Hills Junior (2008) and the Paducah Tilghman Invitational (2008).
She then earned a scholarship to Western Kentucky University, where she was part of a recruiting class that included Dawn Wientjes (Metropolis, Illinois) and Kristen Wilkinson (Glasgow), and was a member of the Lady Toppers for the next four seasons while earning a bachelor’s degree in sports management.
Also a three-time Florence Paxton Memorial winner (2009-11), she’s the daughter of Linda and Clay Robinson of Paducah, wife of Eric (Missouri State, ’14; University of Kentucky College of Law, ’17) and mother of daughter Emilia.
Straub takes over a program that’s fresh off of a First Region runner-up finish to Marshall County, after senior star and soon-to-be Division I golfer Jess Stephens (Bellarmine) carded a second-place 72 in the 2019 First Region Tournament, with Rachel Hagan (86), Adeline Edwards (86), Katherine Oliver (92) and Reagan Farmer (96) wrapped in the fold.
(0) comments
