The McCracken County Mustangs hosted the visiting Marshall County Marshals at Edward Jones Field on Thursday night. The Mustangs added another to their win column, defeating the Marshals 7-2.
McCracken did not waste time scoring in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI triple by Jack Bennett to right field, allowing Caleb Ehling to score. Bennett scored quickly on an RBI single by Nate Lang to make it 2-0. Marshall County collected two outs, but the Mustangs were not done scoring in the inning.
Cooper Ford was hit by a pitch with bases loaded, allowing Lang to score as Dylan Riley stepped to the plate. Riley drew a walk, allowing Zach Sims to score. The inning ended as Miller Green grounded into a fielder's choice, allowing Marshall County (10-6) to escape.
Although Ross Aldridge worked the mound with high velocity, the Marshals were able to score in the top of the third inning. Marshall County earned two runs with bases-loaded walks, still looking for their first hit of the game. Aldridge sneaked out of the inning without further damage after a meeting on the mound, striking out the next batter he faced.
With Jude Farley on first base, Ford singled to right field. Ford advanced to second base on the hit, scoring Farley on the Marshall County error to make it 5-2. The next batter, Riley, tripled to left field, scoring Ford.
Aldridge went back to the mound in the top of the fourth inning, striking out all three batters. His offense added to their lead in the bottom half of the inning when Ford singled, scoring Lang. Eli James was left stranded at third as Marshall County collected their third out. Ford's RBI single made it a 7-2 ballgame.
Daniel Higdon worked in relief for McCracken County (13-2), appearing in the top of the sixth inning. Aldridge worked five innings, striking out nine and allowing one hit with two runs. The sophomore did not allow a hit until the fifth inning when Conner Mannon singled to Riley at short.
Higdon worked two innings, striking out four and walking two. The junior right-hander did not allow a run or hit in his appearance.
Jace Driver took the loss for Marshall County. He threw three innings, allowing five hits, five walks, six runs, and struck out three. Chase Hayden appeared in relief, throwing two innings and striking out five while allowing two hits and one run. Carter McKinney finished the game for the Marshals, throwing an inning and striking out one.
McCracken County 7, Marshall County 2
Marshall County 0 0 2 0 0 0 -- 2-1-3
McCracken County 4 0 2 1 0 0 X -- 7-7-0
WP: R Aldridge; LP: J Driver
2B: MCCRACKEN -- N Lang
3B: MCCRACKEN -- D Riley, J Bennett
TB: MARSHALL -- C Mannon 1; MCCRACKEN -- D Riley 3, N Lang 3, J Bennett 3, C Ford 2, C Ehling 1
HBP: MARSHALL -- C Mannon, C Hayden; J Farley, C Ford, E James
RECORDS: Marshall County (10-6); McCracken County (13-2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.