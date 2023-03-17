The McCracken County Mustang baseball program will start its varsity season on Saturday, hosting the visiting Henderson County Colonels at Edward Jones Field under the guidance of head coach Zach Hobbs.
The Mustangs finished the previous season with a 35-7 record, falling in the 2022 Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Baseball State Tournament presented by UK HealthCare in a 5-4 loss to the eventual state championship team, St. Xavier. However, McCracken County claimed the First Region and Second District, going undefeated in the region in the regular and postseason seasons.
Although the program lost the 2022 Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year, Jack Bennett, as well as Dylan Riley, Cameron Willis, Landen Jones, and Cooper Ford, to graduation, the team returns the remainder of its state tournament varsity roster. Seniors for the upcoming season include Zach Sims, Nate Lang, Daniel Higdon, Davis Beale, and Brice Wurth.
Also returning are juniors Miller Green, Eli James, Jude Farley, Ross Aldridge, Caleb Ehling, and Seth Harris.
Sims, who suffered an injury to his hand during the St. Xavier final-four game at Kentucky Proud Park, finished with a .283 batting average in 41 games and 127 at-bats. The left-handed pitcher and outfielder collected 17 runs, 36 hits, 31 RBI, six doubles, three triples, and two home runs. In addition, Sims went five-for-five in stolen bases.
Lang, who led the team behind Bennett last season, collected 35 runs, 49 hits, 44 RBI, 12 doubles, six triples, and three home runs in 42 games and 117 at-bats. The senior also tore up the basepaths, having 16 out of 16 stolen bases for the Stangs.
Higdon worked 21.1 innings on the mound last season as a junior. He allowed nine hits and four runs and struck out 26 batters for a 1.31 ERA.
Green worked the mound for the Mustangs in 19 innings, allowing 18 hits and nine runs, tallying 19 strikeouts for a 2.58 ERA. Offensively, the third baseman and RHP shined in 39 games and 128 at-bats, collecting 36 runs, 42 hits, 27 RBI, eight doubles, three triples, and one home run for a .328 batting average.
Ehling, who found himself on the mound in vital moments of the 2022 season, threw 33 innings while allowing 24 hits and 13 runs. The junior left-hander struck out 55 batters, finishing with a 4-3-3 record and a 1.48 ERA.
Aldridge worked the mound in 52.2 innings, allowing 50 hits and 31 runs while striking out 63 batters for a 6-1 record and a 2.66 ERA.
James collected 18 runs, 17 RBI, and 34 hits in 122 at-bats and 42 games for a .279 batting average, and Farley finished his sophomore season with a .314 average in 38 games and 105 at-bats with 33 hits and 17 RBIs.
The Mustangs will be home for the season’s first six games before traveling to Carlisle County to face the Comets on March 27. The team will return to Edward Jones Field on April 3 to host Ballard Memorial.
