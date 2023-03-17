Nate Lang

Nate Lang collected 35 runs, 49 hits, 44 RBI, 12 doubles, six triples, and three home runs in 42 games and 117 at-bats in his junior season.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

The McCracken County Mustang baseball program will start its varsity season on Saturday, hosting the visiting Henderson County Colonels at Edward Jones Field under the guidance of head coach Zach Hobbs.

The Mustangs finished the previous season with a 35-7 record, falling in the 2022 Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Baseball State Tournament presented by UK HealthCare in a 5-4 loss to the eventual state championship team, St. Xavier. However, McCracken County claimed the First Region and Second District, going undefeated in the region in the regular and postseason seasons.

