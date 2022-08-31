On Tuesday night, the McCracken County High School soccer programs traveled to St. Mary for a Second District showdown. The visiting Mustangs returned home with a sweep over the Vikings, kicking off with the Lady Mustangs taking a 7-0 win before their male counterparts shut out the Vikings, 6-0.
The Lady Mustangs, on a five-game winning streak and remain undefeated this season, did not waste time getting on the board within the first 10 minutes of play. Freshman Audrey Estes scored the first goal with an assist by sophomore Ashlyn Blackwell.
Despite attempts by St. Mary (6-2) and senior Kaitlynn Burrus patrolling as the Lady Viking goalkeeper, McCracken County (5-0) added four more in the first half with goals by Blackwell, senior Natalie Taylor, and freshman Kiera Tynes. The Lady Mustangs showed complete domination with 30 shots on goal in the victory.
After the half, McCracken County pushed the lead to 6-0 with a goal by senior Karsyn Allard with 21 minutes left to play. The game remained 6-0 as time ticked away, and with 50 seconds left, sophomore Katelyn Heider scored the night’s final goal, giving her Lady Mustangs a 7-0 victory.
Goalies Allard and senior Kyleigh Gholson defended the Mustang goal, with Allard tallying two and Gholson with one.
Blackwell, Taylor, Heider, sophomore Savannah McDowell, and junior Natalie Cryts collected assists in the victory.
McCracken County 6, St. Mary 0
The McCracken County Mustang victory began and ended with senior Josh Kuntz, who has tallied 11 goals this season and shined each night under the lights.
With 20 minutes left in the first half of the match, Kuntz swiftly scored the first goal for McCracken County (5-2-1), sailing past Viking goalkeeper Brett Haas. A mere 10 minutes later, it was again Kuntz versus Haas as McCracken County pushed the lead to 2-0.
Junior Landon Grace joined in the scoring fun for the Mustangs, scoring to make it 3-0 with three minutes left in the first half. As the Vikings (2-5) attempted to keep the ball away from the Mustangs, McCracken County junior Andrew Record scored the fourth goal with 30 seconds left before halftime.
In the second half, freshman Nathan Taylor added to the Mustang lead to make it 5-0 with 23 minutes left to play.
The score remained until Kuntz, who earned his second consecutive hat trick, scored his third goal with 23 seconds left.
Kuntz, Record, Grace, and Taylor collected goals for the Mustangs, while junior Nehemiah Ivey tallied one assist. Senior Connor Wagner collected one save as the McCracken County goalkeeper.
Junior Grayson Parish and sophomore Matthew King also patrolled the Mustang goal in the victory.
Despite the loss, sophomore Haas made a name for himself as a goalkeeper. Haas collected 26 saves while allowing six goals in the loss.
