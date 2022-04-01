UNION CITY, TN — The McCracken County Mustangs traveled to Union City on Thursday night for the L.H. Ladd Tournament and snagged a 5-1 victory over Obion County. On the first night of the tournament, the Mustangs showed up with smart offense and dominant pitching.
McCracken County jumped on the board in the first inning as Nate Lang doubled to center field with two outs, scoring Weston Miller. However, Obion County collected the third out before the Mustangs could produce more offense in the inning, leaving Lang stranded at second base.
Jack Bennett took the mound for the Mustangs, working five innings and striking out seven while allowing two hits and two walks. The senior did not allow a single run on 85 pitches. Cooper Ford pitched in relief, striking out three and allowing one hit and one run in one inning.
It wasn’t until the top of the third inning that McCracken County added three more runs across the board. Eli James knocked a single to center field with bases loaded, allowing Miller, Dylan Riley, and Zach Sims to score. The score remained until the top of the fifth when Bennett doubled to left field. Then, Lang singled to right field, scoring Miller, Bennett’s courtesy runner, to make it a 5-0 ballgame.
Ford came in for Bennett in the bottom of the sixth inning. During this time, Obion County’s Keaton Yates singled to center, and it would be his courtesy runner that scored the team’s lone run of the game. After the run scored and a walk, Ford was able to get out of the inning by striking out the next two batters before the game ended in six innings.
McCracken County 5,
Obion County (TN) 1
McCracken County 1 0 3 0 1 0 X — 5-10-2
Obion County 0 0 0 0 0 1 X — 1-3-0
WP: J Bennett; LP: B Clark
2B: MCHS — N Lang, J Bennett
TB: MCHS — N Lang 3, J Bennett 3, M Green 2, E James 2, D Riley 1, C Ford 1; OCHS — E Smith 1, K Yates 1, M Hicks 1
RECORDS: McCracken County (7-0); Obion County (5-2)
