DRAFFENVILLE — The First Region title belongs to the McCracken County Mustangs for the third consecutive season. With a 2-0 victory over the Marshall County Marshals, the Mustangs will advance and return to the state tournament, representing the region.
The win was the fourth regional title since the program’s inception during the 2013 season, with championship victories in 2016, 2020, 2021, and now 2022.
“The boys stayed humble, and they stayed hungry. They didn’t let their success in the past couple of years go to their heads, and I’m proud of them for that,” McCracken County head coach Michael Wiersema said. “And I’m proud of them for the class they showed winning the Sportsmanship Award.”
Tensions were visible early for both soccer programs, which have met in the championship five times since 2014. Familiar foes on the field with Marshall County hoping to change the outcome from last year’s game between the two that resulted in McCracken County winning 2-1 in a shootout.
The first half was strictly defense for the Mustangs and Marshals, neither able to score a goal against goalkeepers Grayson Parish and Steven Claborn. Because of this, neither goalie wanted to be the one to let up, defending their team’s net like a hawk.
While neither scored in the first half, aggression was a tactic that Marshall County and McCracken County used as time ticked away. As the game headed into halftime, the score sat at 0-0 with Wiersema and Marshall County’s head coach Bryan Blevins looking to adjust in search of a victory.
“We shifted formations, and we moved Josh (Kuntz), the region MVP, back into normal position,” Wiersema said. “So we probably outcoached ourselves in the first half.”
Spectators on both sides of the field for McCracken County and the home host Marshall County remained loud despite neither team leading going into the second half. However, it would be the Mustangs that struck first with a dazzling goal by Johnny Stevens to make it 1-0 at the 23:57 mark.
The goal by Stevens changed the tone at Colburn Stadium, with McCracken County’s fan section going wild for their Mustangs.
Despite the Mustangs having a one-goal lead, McCracken County continued to close in on the Marshals, pressuring them as each second passed. Although Marshall County’s Jericho Evans and Logan Davis continued to work, the Marshals could not get a goal out of Parish’s reach.
The score moved to 2-0 with a goal by Josh Kuntz, who ran down the field untouchable as he controlled the ball and sailed into Marshall County’s net. Kuntz, who won the Region 1 Player of the Year Award, ran toward the sidelines with his arms open before sliding against the grass in celebration.
“It was emotional going into the game, but at the end of the day, you have to put that stuff aside and focus on every aspect of the game,” Kuntz said. “Receiving the ball, passing it, because once you start letting your feelings get a part of it, you stop playing how you need to play.”
Kuntz, a senior, leads the Mustang group in goals and assists this season. His performance and leadership in the victory and throughout the season played a significant role in setting an example for the team’s younger members.
“Looking back, I think I was really happy with how I carried myself emotionally,” Kuntz said. “I think before, I had a bit of an issue with that, but I had to learn from that. And I think it helped me in some of these games and to play how I needed to play.”
As time inched closer to the final whistle, Marshall County found themselves in trouble, earning a red card with eight minutes to play. The Marshals continued to fight, staying close to Parish’s net, but his quick defense and movements earned the shutout.
The Mustangs celebrated as the final whistle signaled they had finished the game. McCracken County’s team from the sidelines ran to the field to greet their teammates.
The team earned the WKSOA Sportsmanship Award, which Noah Jeffords accepted. Jeffords could be found on the sidelines cheering his team this season despite being unable to play due to a high school career ending injury.
Jeffords and the seniors, which includes Kuntz, Nathan King, Max Brotherson, Jack Housman, Ari Obando, Aaron Perrault, Chance Shaw, and Connor Wagner, have shown the younger group what is expected of them in the program and that the Mustangs are a family.
“It’s a family with the alums coming back and supporting these guys, and they love the alums. They play a lot with those guys in the off season,” Wiersema said. “They’re a big family, and we want to keep it rolling if we can.”
The McCracken County Mustangs will take on Bowling Green in the first game of the Boys Soccer State Tournament.
Awards
Region 1 Player of the Year — McCracken County’s Josh Kuntz
Region 1 Coach of the Year — McCracken County’s Michael Wiersema
WKSOA Region 1 Boys Sportsmanship Award — McCracken County
Honorable Mentions
Mayfield — Lincoln Suiter
St. Mary — Brett Haas
Calloway County — Ethan Carson
Graves County — Connor Thomas
Marshall County — Landon Kinder
Graves County — Luis Romero
Paducah Tilghman — Myles Middleton
McCracken County — Johnny Stevens
Second All-Tournament Team
Marshall County — Zander Maxwell
Marshall County — Steven Claborn
Mayfield — Pablo Sanchez
Calloway County — Dalton Puckett
Murray — Gavin Harris
Mayfield — Raul Sanchez
St. Mary — Edward O’Neill
Calloway County — Bo Stom
Graves County — Eddie Romero
Marshall County — Logan Parker
First All-Tournament Team
McCracken County — Nathan King
McCracken County — Grayson Parish
St. Mary — Daniel Willett
Marshall County — Logan Davis
McCracken County — Hayden Stewart
Graves County — Ryan Hayden
Marshall County — Jericho Evans
McCracken County — Josh Kuntz
Murray — Max Rosa
Calloway County — Jude Bazzell
