DRAFFENVILLE — The First Region title belongs to the McCracken County Mustangs for the third consecutive season. With a 2-0 victory over the Marshall County Marshals, the Mustangs will advance and return to the state tournament, representing the region.

The win was the fourth regional title since the program’s inception during the 2013 season, with championship victories in 2016, 2020, 2021, and now 2022.

