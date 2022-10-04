In a battle until the final whistle, the McCracken County Mustangs and Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado challenged each other on St. Mary’s soccer field for the right to call themselves the First District Champions. With a 2-0 victory, the Mustangs earned the title over the Blue Tornado on Monday night.
The two teams have met in eight district championships since 2013, and the Mustangs claimed each title except for October 17, 2013, when the Blue Tornado won 3-2. A crosstown rivalry in each sport, the two teams met with referees and coaches beforehand, shaking hands and greeting friends and familiar faces in opposite jerseys.
McCracken County’s Nehemiah Ivey kicked off the night with a goal within 10 minutes of play. The goal was assisted by Johnny Stevens, which allowed Ivey to cruise the ball out of Paducah Tilghman’s stoic goalkeeper Blain Oliver’s reach.
Despite McCracken County having a 1-0 lead for most of the first half, Paducah Tilghman worked hard to keep the Mustangs from scoring with defensive prowess from the Blue Tornado. However, the Mustangs gained a second goal with 12 minutes left to play before the first half ended as Reese Barnhill scored on an epic kick, which sailed into the back of the net.
The score remained as the half ended, allowing both teams to strategize and plan an attack against their opponent. Once the two teams retook the field, spectators could easily see that tension and aggression would play a vital role in the match’s second half. Despite attempts from both teams, neither scored through the second half. However, both teams were handed cards for actions on the field as the night grew colder.
McCracken County sealed another victory under their belt as the final whistle echoed throughout the crisp cool air at St. Mary’s soccer field. Despite the toughness on the field during the match, both teams shook hands and hugged in congratulations before awards were handed out.
The McCracken County Mustangs and Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado will head to the regional tournament in hopes of representing the First Region in the state tournament.
First District MVP — Josh Kuntz
First District Tournament Team
Josh Kuntz — McCracken County
Nathan King — McCracken County
Jack Housman — McCracken County
Aaron Perrault — McCracken County
Max Brotherson — McCracken County
Aidan Hrdlicka — St. Mary
Jackson Willett — St. Mary
Edward O’Neill — St. Mary
Myles Middleton — Paducah Tilghman
Mason Atnip — Paducah Tilghman
Nolan Waller — Paducah Tilghman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.