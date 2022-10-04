In a battle until the final whistle, the McCracken County Mustangs and Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado challenged each other on St. Mary’s soccer field for the right to call themselves the First District Champions. With a 2-0 victory, the Mustangs earned the title over the Blue Tornado on Monday night.

The two teams have met in eight district championships since 2013, and the Mustangs claimed each title except for October 17, 2013, when the Blue Tornado won 3-2. A crosstown rivalry in each sport, the two teams met with referees and coaches beforehand, shaking hands and greeting friends and familiar faces in opposite jerseys.

