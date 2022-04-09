BARTLETT, Tenn. — The Friday night story for the McCracken County Mustangs started and ended with Jack Bennett on the mound. The senior threw eight innings for a complete-game shutout against the Panthers, striking out five and allowing three hits.
The night started with the Mustangs as the visiting team. Scout Moffatt drew a five-pitch walk before being thrown out, advancing to second base on a fielder’s choice by Bennett. Nate Lang singled to right field and moved Bennett into scoring position with two outs. Despite Eli James working his at-bat well, he flew out to center field to end the inning.
Bennett kept the Panthers from scoring in the bottom of the first, giving up two singles before inducing a double play to end the inning.
The top of the second inning ended quickly as all three Mustangs were retired in order without producing any successful offense. The Panthers could not create offense for the home half of the inning as a pitching duel began between the two teams.
Dylan Riley singled on a line drive to center field in the top half of the third inning but was picked off at first base during Miller Green’s at-bat. Green singled to center but was left stranded as the next two batters were called out on strikes and a pop out to second base.
Bennett continued to dominate in the third inning on 12 pitches and kept the Panthers from reaching base. The pitching duel continued as the game remained scoreless, going into the bottom of the seventh inning. The Panthers were unable to walk off the game before extra innings began.
In the top of the eighth, Bennett drew a walk to start the rally for McCracken County. The senior advanced to second base on a wild pitch before Lang struck out to make the first out in extras. Then, James singled to center field, moving Bennett to third and scoring position. Bennett scored on a passed ball before Zach Sims grounded out, scoring James’ courtesy runner Noah Nyberg to make it 2-0.
Going into the bottom half of the eighth, Bennett returned to the bump to finish what he started at the beginning of the game. The first batter for the Panthers grounded out, the second popped out in foul territory, and the final batter of the night flew out to right field to end the game.
McCracken County 2, Bartlett (TN) 0
(8 innings)
McCracken 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-2—2-7-1
Bartlett 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0—0-3-1
WP: J Bennett; LP: P Moore
2B: MCHS — N Lang, W Miller
TB: MCHS — N Lang 3, W Miller 2, M Green 1, J Farley 1, D Riley 1, E James 1; BRTL — J Gibbs 1, M Mabry 1, M White 1
RECORDS: McCracken County (9-1); Bartlett (7-9)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.