Jack McCune

McCracken County’s Jack McCune leads his team in scoring, 3-point field goals, free throws, and rebounds. The senior and the Mustangs are the last remaining undefeated team in Kentucky with a 12-0 record. (Pictured: McCune against Marshall County’s defense on December 16, 2022.)

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

CRESTWOOD — The McCracken County Mustang basketball program stands alone in Kentucky as the last remaining undefeated high school program. On Thursday night, the Mustangs defeated the South Oldham Dragons with a 55-42 finish in the final round of the South Oldham Christmas Tournament.

The team sits with a perfect 12-0 record as Mason County, the only other team going into Thursday play with an unblemished record, fell against North Oldham.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In