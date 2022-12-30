CRESTWOOD — The McCracken County Mustang basketball program stands alone in Kentucky as the last remaining undefeated high school program. On Thursday night, the Mustangs defeated the South Oldham Dragons with a 55-42 finish in the final round of the South Oldham Christmas Tournament.
The team sits with a perfect 12-0 record as Mason County, the only other team going into Thursday play with an unblemished record, fell against North Oldham.
The contest started as McCracken County won the tip with a quick field goal by freshman Jackson Klope. However, Klope found himself in foul trouble early, allowing Christian Veirs to put the Dragons on the board from the free-throw line. South Oldham made it a 4-2 game with a 3-point shot from Tate Holbrook before McCracken County could tie it with a shot by junior Connor Miller.
The two teams continued to battle throughout the first quarter with pressure from both sides. However, with less than two minutes left, McCracken County got an advantage as Dylan Jackson hit a two-point shot to make it 10-9, with South Oldham missing opportunistic field goals, which remained the score until time ran out in the quarter.
McCracken County turned up the heat in the second quarter as South Oldham turned it over, giving the Mustangs possession. Senior Jack McCune, who led his team in scoring, dropped a showstopping 3-point shot to make it 13-9 as the Dragons looked tired and unable to break through the defense of McCracken County.
Except for a free throw from Jackson, the second quarter was dominated by McCune and Miller before going into the half. South Oldham’s William Burnside and Veirs posted the five points for the Dragons in the second quarter as they were down 24-14.
The third quarter landed McCracken County in foul trouble and a technical, with South Oldham taking advantage of it, outscoring the Mustangs 14-13. Despite the Dragons scoring one point more than McCracken County, the Mustangs pushed it to 37-28 before the fourth quarter.
Senior Mustangs shined with McCune, Jack Bradley, and Carson Purvis during the fourth quarter, showing leadership and experience as younger members of the McCracken County roster came into the game.
The Mustangs finished with a 55-42 victory and the title of tournament champion. The team will head home and host Hopkinsville on January 5, 2023, at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 55, SOUTH OLDHAM 42
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 10 14 13 18 — 55
SOUTH OLDHAM 9 5 14 14 — 42
MCCRACKEN CO: J. McCune 17, C. Purvis 10, C. Miller 10, J. Klope 6, D. Jackson 5, J. Bridges 4, J. Bradley 2, J. Crum. FIELD GOALS: 20 (J. McCune 6, C. Miller 5, J. Klope 3, C. Purvis 2, J. Bridges 2, D. Jackson 2). 3-POINTERS: 2 (J. McCune, C. Purvis). FREE THROWS: 9/14. RECORD: 12-0.
