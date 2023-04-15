LOUISVILLE — The McCracken County Mustangs traveled to Louisville for an action-packed weekend to battle against ranked teams across the state at Pleasure Ridge Park and St. Xavier. The Mustangs began the weekend at Pleasure Ridge Park, taking on the Panthers and defeating them 5-2.
Miller Green started on the mound for McCracken County and snagged the victory. The junior hurler worked over five innings, allowing five hits and two runs (earned) while walking two and striking out six of 24 batters.
Zander Smith earned the save for the Mustangs. Smith faced five batters, striking out three and allowing one hit on 22 pitches.
McCracken County jumped on the board in the first inning when Eli James doubled to left field, scoring Nate Lang and Green to take a 2-0 lead. However, the Panthers escaped the inning with a popout and ground out from Zach Sims and Jude Farley.
Pleasure Ridge Park led off the bottom of the first with a single by Luke Embry. Embry later scored on an RBI double by Cooper Burkhart to make it a one-run game early. Green continued to work the strike zone despite runners on, striking out Tanor Fentress on a six-pitch AB.
It continued to be a pitching duel between Green and Logan Strong until the top of the third inning when the Mustangs plated one run as Green grounded out, giving Lang enough room to score. However, the four-batter inning kept PRP within striking distance.
The Panthers continued to fight, attempting to keep their nearly perfect record intact. Michael Trusty ripped a leadoff home run on a 1-1 count to center field, keeping it a one-run game in the bottom of the fourth. The righty Green answered, proving dominant as PRP went down in order after the solo shot.
McCracken County remained on top with two outs in the top of the fifth as Scout Moffatt knocked an RBI line drive to center field, allowing Weston Miller to score, making it 4-2.
During the bottom of the fifth inning, Pleasure Ridge made things uncomfortable for the Mustangs with two outs as Hank Burns drew a walk and Kobie Howard collected a single. Courtesy runner Deuce Harris advanced to third base on a wild pitch, and Howard moved to second, both in scoring position. However, the threat ended with a Burkhart flyout to Lang in center field.
With a leadoff single by James, McCracken County added an insurance run in the top of the sixth inning. James scored on a single by Daniel Higdon, making it 5-2.
Smith appeared in relief at the bottom of the sixth for McCracken County.
McCracken County only had one strikeout in the victory and collected eight hits against the Panthers.
Strong took the loss for PRP, throwing six innings and allowing seven hits, five runs (three earned), and walking one.
Grayson Roll appeared in relief for the Panthers. Roll threw an inning, allowing one hit and striking out one.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 5, PLEASURE RIDGE PARK 2
MCHS 2 0 1 0 1 1 0 — 5-8-1
PRPH 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 2-6-1
WP: M. Green; LP: L. Strong; S: Z. Smith
2B: MCHS — E. James, N. Lang
TB: MCHS — N. Lang 3, E. James 3, M. Green 1, S. Moffatt 1, D. Higdon 1, W. Miller 1; PRP: M. Trusty 4, L. Embry 3, C. Burkhart 2, K. Howard 1
SB: MCHS — W. Miller; PRP — M. Trusty 2
RECORDS: McCracken County (12-5); Pleasure Ridge Park (12-2)
