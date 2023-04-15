Miller Green

Miller Green started on the mound for McCracken County and snagged the 5-2 victory over Pleasure Ridge Park in Louisville. The junior hurler worked over five innings, allowing five hits and two runs (earned) while walking two and striking out six of 24 batters.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

LOUISVILLE — The McCracken County Mustangs traveled to Louisville for an action-packed weekend to battle against ranked teams across the state at Pleasure Ridge Park and St. Xavier. The Mustangs began the weekend at Pleasure Ridge Park, taking on the Panthers and defeating them 5-2.

