On Tuesday night at Edward Jones Field, the McCracken County Mustangs did not waste any time getting on the board in the 11-1 victory over the visiting Carlisle County Comets. With a seven-run inning in the first, McCracken County set the tone for the rest of the game.
“I thought it was a good game to get a lot of our guys in,” McCracken County head coach Zach Hobbs said. “Carlisle County is well-coached. Coach Burge does a great job with the program, and I knew they would come out and be competitive today, and I think they were.”
McCracken County’s Dylan Riley kicked off the offensive onslaught in the first inning with a scorching double to right field. Then, with back-to-back walks for Cameron Willis and Jack Bennett, McCracken County had bases loaded with Nate Lang at the plate. Lang, who has been a vital piece of the Mustang offense this season, knocked an RBI single to left field that scored Riley to make it 1-0.
On a wild pitch, Willis plated the game’s second run with Zach Sims batting. After two pitches, Sims singled to right field, allowing Bennett and Lang to score. The hitting for McCracken County continued as Eli James singled to center field. Carlisle County collected their first out of the inning on a fielder’s choice, hit by Jude Farley.
Cooper Ford’s single scored Sims, advancing courtesy runner Noah Nyberg to second base. As Sims scored, the Mustangs added to their total to make it a 5-0 ballgame with one out. Despite attempts from Carlisle County’s pitcher Jarren Bruer, the Mustangs continued to collect hits as the inning continued.
As Carlisle County collected their third out of the inning, the Mustang lead had expanded to 7-0. However, the seven-run inning gave Higdon room to work as he returned to the mound in the top of the second inning.
“I wanted our guys to come out a little quicker than we have been, and I was pleased with how we came out in the first inning,” Hobbs said. “Daniel (Higdon) settled in nicely after that first inning, and then Miller (Green) came in. So we were finally able to get those guys on the mound.”
Higdon worked three innings on 51 pitches. The junior struck out five of the 12 batters faced while allowing one hit and two walks. Green threw two innings, striking out three, and allowed one hit and one run in relief.
During the bottom half of the second inning, McCracken County added to their total when James scored on a passed ball.
Carlisle County snagged their first hit in the top of the third inning when Koltyn Perez singled to shortstop. Although Perez advanced to third on a ground out by Dylan Jewell, the freshman speedster Perez was left stranded in scoring position.
Willis tripled on a fly ball to center field with one out and continued to keep the momentum going for McCracken County. The senior second baseman scored on a single by Bennett to make it 9-0.
“Proud of our guys, and the guys that came in (later) did a good job,” Hobbs said. “We’re ready to get to Tennessee Thursday and play some good teams. We are looking forward to spring break when we play Christian Brothers and Bartlett.”
The bottom of the fourth inning gave the Mustangs a 10-0 lead as Scout Moffatt single to left field, allowing Seth Harris to score as Farley’s courtesy runner.
During the top of the fifth inning, Carlisle County scored as Perez singled to center field, allowing Bradyn Williams to plate the first Comet run. With a throw by Trace Cressler behind home plate, Perez was caught in the attempt of stealing second base. Carlisle relied on Jewell batting with two outs but could not produce another run or offense to keep the inning going.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Griffin Cantrell hit a missile to left field, resulting in a standup double. Cantrell scored the final run of the night as Weston Miller hit a sacrifice fly to right field with enough distance to get Cantrell safely home.
McCracken County 11, Carlisle County 1 (5 innings)
Carlisle County 00001--1-2-1
McCracken County 71111--11-14-1
WP: D Higdon; LP: J Bruer
2B: MCHS — D Riley, G Cantrell
3B: MCHS — C Willis
TB: CCHS — K Perez 2; MCHS — C Willis 4, J Farley 2, D Riley 2, E James 2, S Moffatt 2, G Cantrell 2, Z Sims 1, C Ford 1, N Lang 1, J Bennett 1
HBP: CCHS — B Williams; MCHS — J Bennett
SF: MCHS — W Miller
SB: CCHS — K Perez; MCHS — C Willis, J Bennett
RECORDS: Carlisle County (5-4); McCracken County (6-0)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.