As summer comes to a close and school begins again, spectators will soon fill soccer fields to the brim as high school soccer returns to Western Kentucky. The McCracken County High School boys soccer program is already counting the days until the regular season kicks off in four weeks with a home game against the St. Mary Vikings.
“I’m excited about the tryouts and the new season,” McCracken County head coach Mike Wiersema said. “I think we’ll be returning a lot of starters. We lost three seniors, and they were great kids, but I believe we should be a little stronger this year. So we’re looking forward to the season.”
The Mustangs finished the 2021 season with a 13-7-2 record and their second consecutive First Regional Championship over Marshall County. The program went 11-1 in regional play and undefeated in district play against Paducah Tilghman and St. Mary.
In 22 games played, the Mustangs scored 62 goals while the men who stood proudly at the goal only allowed 34 goals. The team averaged 2.8 goals per game, 35 assists for 1.6 per game, and scored 159 points, averaging 7.2 per game.
Despite winning the regional tournament in a shootout against rival Marshall County, McCracken County’s season came to a close on October 19 at Ballard against Butler. The Mustangs dropped the first game in the Boys Soccer State Tournament, 3-2.
The team will host tryouts for future Mustang soccer players on July 15, 18, and 19 from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Tryouts will occur at McCracken County’s practice fields for those interested.
