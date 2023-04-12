Weston Miller

On Tuesday night, McCracken County’s Weston Miller ripped a solo shot during the 6-4 loss to Rossview (TN). The junior went 2-for-3 in the contest. Miller is pictured during spring break during the 8-2 Ballard Memorial contest at Edward Jones Field.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

CLARKSVILLE — On Tuesday night, the McCracken County Mustangs traveled to compete against the highly touted Rossview Hawks in Clarksville, TN. With the team’s second consecutive loss, the Mustangs fell 6-4 on the road in seven innings, despite out-hitting the Hawks.

The Mustangs kicked off the top of the first inning with promise, scoring one run courtesy of an RBI double by junior Eli James. However, in the bottom of the inning, Rossview plated three and kept a 3-1 lead until the top of the fourth inning.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In