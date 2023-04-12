CLARKSVILLE — On Tuesday night, the McCracken County Mustangs traveled to compete against the highly touted Rossview Hawks in Clarksville, TN. With the team’s second consecutive loss, the Mustangs fell 6-4 on the road in seven innings, despite out-hitting the Hawks.
The Mustangs kicked off the top of the first inning with promise, scoring one run courtesy of an RBI double by junior Eli James. However, in the bottom of the inning, Rossview plated three and kept a 3-1 lead until the top of the fourth inning.
McCracken County’s Weston Miller made it a one-run ballgame in the top of the fourth inning with his first varsity career home run, making it 3-2. But, unfortunately, the junior’s home run was not enough as the Hawks collected three more runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 6-2 lead.
Neither team could produce a run in the fifth and sixth innings despite runners on base and in scoring position. However, the Mustangs made it close in the top of the seventh inning with two outs as Noah Nyberg and Scout Moffatt singled. Nyberg made it a three-run game, scoring on an error by Rossview’s catcher.
An RBI single by Miller Green scored Moffatt to make it 6-4. However, the late-inning two-out rally, a theme in the 2023 Mustang season, was cut short as James struck out swinging to end the contest.
Davis Beale took the loss for McCracken County. The senior worked over three innings for the Mustangs, allowing six hits and six runs (earned) while walking two and striking out two.
Alex Calhoun and Zach Sims appeared in relief for McCracken County.
Calhoun worked less than an inning, allowing one hit and walking one of three batters faced on 12 pitches.
Sims finished the game for the Mustangs, working two innings. The lefty senior struck out three and did not allow a single run or hit on 24 pitches while facing six batters.
ROSSVIEW 6, MCCRACKEN COUNTY 4
MCCRACKEN 1 0 0 1 0 0 2 — 4-8-1
ROSSVIEW 3 0 0 3 0 0 X — 6-7-1
WP: D. Beale; LP: C. Rice; S: A. Day
2B: MCHS — E. James; ROSS — L. Shirk 2, C. Lattimore, B. Prairie
TB: MCHS — W. Miller 5, M. Green 2, E. James 2, Z. Sims 1, N. Nyberg 1, S. Moffatt 1; ROSS — L. Shrik 4, B. Prairie 4, C. Lattimore 2, C. Slaughter 1
SB: MCHS — M. Green, S. Moffatt; ROSS — C. Bateman
RECORDS: McCracken County (10-5); Rossview (16-3)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.