The McCracken County Mustangs hosted the Calloway County Lakers at Edward Jones Field on Wednesday night. Despite gusty winds and a chilled atmosphere, the Mustangs did not let that stop them from earning a 13-4 victory.
Calloway County jumped on the board in the top of the first inning when Braden Pingle and Cadwell Turner scored on a fly ball to left field. However, the Mustangs were able to get out of the inning with Jude Farley on the bump, getting a ground ball for the third out.
Although the Lakers were ahead 2-0, McCracken County made their dominance known early in the bottom half of the inning. Miller Green started an onslaught with one out that allowed the lineup to bat almost around for McCracken. Jack Bennett, hit by the pitch, and Nate Lang earning a walk resulted in the bases loaded for the Mustangs. Eli James knocked a single to right field with two outs, scoring Green and Bennett’s courtesy runner Noah Nyberg to make it 2-2.
The inning continued as Farley took a hit that knocked him to the ground. Then, with applause from the crowd, he made his way to first base and waited for his courtesy runner Weston Miller. Daniel Higdon made it a 4-2 game with a single to center field, scoring Lang and James. Cameron Willis was also nailed with the pitch, loading the bases once more.
Dylan Riley singled to right field for his second at-bat in the inning, scoring Miller, Willis, and Higdon to make it 7-2. Calloway County managed to get out of the inning on a Green fly out.
It was not until the top of the third when Calloway County scored again as Turner crossed home plate on a passed ball.
The bottom of the fourth inning favored the Mustangs when Green walked, and Bennett singled to left field before Lang rocked an RBI triple to right field to make it 9-3. The next batter, Zach Sims, singled to right field, scoring Lang to make it a 10-3 ballgame.
Cooper Ford, who earned the win, took the mound in the top of the fifth. Turner doubled, scoring Pingel to make it 10-4. Ford worked three innings and struck out six while allowing one hit on 46 pitches.
The Mustangs added to their lead in the bottom of the fifth inning on a single by Bennett, RBI double by Lang, and an RBI single by Sims to make it 13-4.
The score remained until the final out of the night.
The Mustangs worked four pitchers in the victory. Farley went two innings and struck out three, Willis threw an inning and struck out two, and Landen Jones worked the final inning for McCracken County.
McCracken County 13, Calloway County 4
Calloway County 201 010 0 —4-5-2
McCracken County 700 330 x—13-14-1
WP: C Ford; LP: C Turner
2B: CCHS — C Turner; MCHS — N Lang
3B: MCHS — N Lang
TB: CCHS — C Turner 3, C Lockhart 1, C Lockhart 1, K Starks 1; MCHS — N Lang 5, Z Sims 3, J Bennett 3, D Riley 2, C Willis 1, D Higdon 1, C Ford 1, E James 1
HBP: CCHS — B Pingel; MCHS — C Willis, J Farley, J Bennett
RECORDS: Calloway County (1-1); McCracken County (3-0)
Follow Chelsea Ladd on Twitter, @chelseabrooke
