On Thursday night, the McCracken County Mustangs traveled to Colburn Field to take on a familiar foe in the First Region, the hosting Marshall County Marshals. The Mustangs added the program's fourth consecutive victory over Marshall County with a 3-1 finish.
In the rematch of the last four First Region Championships, the Mustangs began the night with senior Johnny Stevens putting McCracken County on the scoreboard within the first minutes of the contest off of a free kick at the 38:35 minute mark. The Mustangs continued scoring as sophomore Lenny Garcia made it 2-0 with 26 minutes left in the first half.
Less than five minutes later, junior Julian Warfield snagged a goal to make it 3-0 with a cross from senior Reese Barnhill. Despite attempts from the Marshals, the offense was no match for the Mustangs during the first half.
As time ticked away in the second half of the match, it was clear that tension continued to rise between the two programs, with yellow cards being thrown into the night on both sides of the field. With 23 minutes left to play, senior Zander Maxlow scored Marshall County's lone goal against the Mustangs. Maxlow's goal crept out of reach for McCracken County's stoic goalkeeper, Grayson Parish, allowing the Marshals to cut into the Mustangs' lead.
However, the lead was enough for McCracken County (7-1) to keep the Marshals (4-4) down, returning home with the 3-1 victory. The Mustangs, ranked No. 4 in Kentucky, will host the No. 2 Daviess County at Mercy Health Field on Saturday. The Marshals will host Madisonville-North Hopkins on August 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.