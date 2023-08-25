Marshals, Mustangs

Johnny Stevens commands the field during the 3-1 victory for McCracken County over the Marshall County Marshals at Colburn Field. Stevens scored one of the three goals for the Mustangs in the contest.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

On Thursday night, the McCracken County Mustangs traveled to Colburn Field to take on a familiar foe in the First Region, the hosting Marshall County Marshals. The Mustangs added the program's fourth consecutive victory over Marshall County with a 3-1 finish.

In the rematch of the last four First Region Championships, the Mustangs began the night with senior Johnny Stevens putting McCracken County on the scoreboard within the first minutes of the contest off of a free kick at the 38:35 minute mark. The Mustangs continued scoring as sophomore Lenny Garcia made it 2-0 with 26 minutes left in the first half.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In