On Saturday afternoon, the Second District postseason kicked off as the McCracken County Mustangs traveled to St. Mary to face off against the Vikings on their home turf and looked to continue their district reign as they earned a 57-21 victory.
"We've had a great season, and we're 24-2 now," McCracken County senior Brant Brower said. "This is three years in a row being undefeated in the region, and that's hard to believe. We got to keep it going. The postseason, I think of it as a completely different season."
The Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches named Brower the Region 1 Player of the Year on Friday afternoon. In 25 games played, the senior Mustang leads his team with 378 points per KHSAA, 84 coming from the free-throw line.
"It's pretty unbelievable to believe," he said. "If someone told me three years ago, I would have told them they were crazy. I'm blessed to have it, and I'm grateful for it."
The Mustangs (24-2) jumped to a 5-3 lead in the first quarter with a 3-point shot from Brower and a field goal from Jack McCune, while St. Mary freshman Owen Mikel got his team on the board with a three.
At the half, McCracken's lead had jumped to 18-9, with Brower, Cason Tilford, Jack McCune, Carson Purvis, and Max Blackwell each contributing in the first two quarters.
For the Vikings (15-15), Cade Fleming, Brett Haas, and Mikel led their team in scoring going into the half, four points coming from the free-throw line.
By the end of the third quarter, the Mustangs had created 19 turnovers with a comfortable 43-14 lead over the Vikings. At this point, Brower had a game-high of 15 points, with McCune collecting 10.
During the fourth quarter, emotions ran high for McCracken County and St. Mary seniors. Fleming, a senior for St. Mary, earned a special moment on what the Vikings deemed "The Holy Hardwood" as he untucked his jersey and hugged each team member and coaching staff. His final embrace came from fellow senior and multi-sport teammate Jack Muiter.
McCracken's lead continued to increase by 30 points, and as time ticked away, younger members of the Mustangs were able to see action in a postseason game. Finally, the final buzzer signaled, leading the Mustangs closer to what could be their sixth district championship in a row.
"Going into the championship, I hope we can get six district championships in a row," Brower said. "Hope we get the winning seed going into the regional tournament because that always helps a lot going into regionals."
The Mustangs will face off against crosstown rival Paducah Tilghman on Tuesday night at St. Mary for the Second District Championship game.
For McCracken County, Brower collected 15 points, nine coming from 3-pointers. McCune finished with 10, Tilford with eight, Blackwell and Purvis with six apiece, Jonathan Venable with five, Jack Bradley with four, Jordan Bridges with two, and Noah Nyberg with one.
St. Mary's Mikel had a team-high of eight points, six coming from 3-pointers, and two successful appearances at the free-throw line. Fleming, Haas, and Jackson Willett finished with three points, Daniel Willett with two, while Muiter and Luke Sims tallied a point.
