Despite still being in its youthful stage, the McCracken County High School baseball program has made a name for itself since the inaugural season in 2014. Each year the arrival of new and returning members brings a lasting brotherhood that forms on and off the diamond.
Finishing with a 35-7 record, the Mustangs ranked No. 1 in team hits (377), No. 2 in team triples (26), No. 3 in team strikeouts (347), No. 7 in team ERA (1.93), No. 11 in team doubles (69), No. 14 in team RBI (244), No. 17 in team runs (288), No. 20 in team home runs (18), and No. 37 in the state in batting average (.326).
Unfortunately, the McCracken County crew fell to their familiar foe St. Xavier on June 10 at Kentucky Proud Park during the 2022 KHSAA Baseball State Tournament semifinals. The loss marked the final appearances for a band of seniors as Mustangs: Jack Bennett, Dylan Riley, Cameron Willis, Cooper Ford, and Landen Jones.
“I’m proud of this year’s team. They worked extremely hard and were highly competitive all season,” McCracken County head coach Zach Hobbs said. “These seniors will be missed. They battled through Covid and had great careers. I wish all of them the best and hope they aren’t strangers to the program.”
As Hobbs said, the seniors were there from start to finish, leading the younger and future stars of McCracken County’s program along the way. Senior highlights included Bennett winning Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year and Region 1 Player of the Year, Willis pushing through a broken hamate bone to pitch in the Second District Championship game against Paducah Tilghman, and the pitcher-only Jones getting his first career hit on senior night against St. Mary.
“My senior year has been a huge blessing,” Bennett said. “Between the bus rides, games, meals, and state tournament, I have made memories with friends that will last a lifetime.”
Bennett led his team in home runs, breaking the program’s record with eight. His final home run came against Hazard on the day he received the Gatorade Player of the Year award. In addition, the future Western Kentucky University Hilltopper led his team in walks (36), hits (56), tied in first for doubles (12) and triples (6), and on the mound, he finished with an 8-1-1 record and a 1.83 ERA.
“It was an honor to be able to wear Mustang across my chest all four years of high school,” Riley said. “Each year is a building block towards accomplishing our one goal, and that’s to win a state title. Even though we fell short through my years there, I believe that goal will soon be reached.”
Riley had a taste of the state tournament early as he appeared in two games during his first year with varsity during the 2019 season. From that moment, the shortstop set the standard for the position and made it to two more state appearances in 2021 and 2022.
“The bar has been set high for McCracken County baseball through the leadership of upperclassmen who have graduated, and for me, that torch was passed this year,” Riley said. “Through this program, I have met some of my best friends, and it’s truly a brotherhood. Through the good times and the bad, this team was a family. The goal is coming soon for this program.”
Riley finished his final season as a Mustang with 28 hits, 19 RBI, five doubles, and one home run, which came on his senior night. Like Bennett, Riley’s patience at the plate allowed him to collect 21 walks in 35 games.
“Coming into the season, we were a team that hadn’t truly found ourselves. We had so many personalities, and we had no idea how we would make it work,” Willis said. “However, once we hit stride, our dynamic completely changed.”
Despite injuries preventing him from making noise with his offense, Willis shined on the mound and earned MVP in the Second District Tournament. The recent graduate tossed 11 games while starting three for a 2.78 ERA and a 3-0 record.
“I couldn’t be prouder of my teammates and my coaches for pushing each other to have another great year,” Willis said. “Although it didn’t end how we wanted, this year’s team made no mistakes in continuing the winning tradition that McCracken County baseball was built upon.”
Despite this being his second senior year after reclassifying, Jones played a vital role in the program’s culture. Even after the loss against St. Xavier, Hobbs credited Jones with being a part of what made the dugout work.
“One word I would use to describe the McCracken County program is family,” Jones said. “I think family best represents the program because every single person you meet within the program becomes a brother, starting as a younger brother, you look up to your older brother.”
Jones appeared on the mound in two games with one start for a 1-0 record and a 0.00 ERA. Offensively, Jones, a PO, grabbed one hit and one RBI in three games as the crowd and dugout roared in excitement to watch him have an opportunity to swing a bat.
“Once time rolls around, you’re the big brother, and my biggest thing this year was preparing my younger brothers for the coming years,” Jones said. “I think that helps our program be the best around because, from Day One, you learn how important everyone on the team is to each other and success.”
Although The Sun could not reach Ford, the recent graduate impacted the field offensively and defensively. The lefty hurler finished with a 4-1 record and a 0.76 ERA that baffled hitters as he split time between throwing submarine and overhand. In addition, Ford hit three home runs and three triples and collected 36 hits in 37 games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.