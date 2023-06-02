LEXINGTON — Thursday morning brought tears and a premature ending for the McCracken County Mustangs baseball program at Counter Clocks Field in Lexington during the first round of the 2023 Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Baseball State Tournament.

With a 3-0 loss to the Shelby County Rockets, the McCracken County Mustangs finished with a 28-11 record after battling through the season with injuries and a demanding action-packed schedule, competing against nationally ranked teams from March to May.

