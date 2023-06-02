LEXINGTON — Thursday morning brought tears and a premature ending for the McCracken County Mustangs baseball program at Counter Clocks Field in Lexington during the first round of the 2023 Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Baseball State Tournament.
With a 3-0 loss to the Shelby County Rockets, the McCracken County Mustangs finished with a 28-11 record after battling through the season with injuries and a demanding action-packed schedule, competing against nationally ranked teams from March to May.
“You know, baseball is not fair some days, and the three hits don’t show how well we hit the ball today,” head coach Zach Hobbs said. “I thought we hit the barrel five or six more balls right at people, and they made great plays. I always tell them that baseball is unfair, and the scoreboard doesn’t show how hard these guys worked and how hard they competed today. It was one of those days where every ball we hit was right at someone.”
Seniors Sims, Nate Lang, Davis Beale, Daniel Higdon, and Brice Wurth leave their marks on the program. In addition, the five team members are also familiar with the state tournament and leaders, guiding younger members throughout the season.
“Offensively, we hit it better than the scoreboard shows,” Hobbs said. “It was one of those days, unfortunately. It was a bad day to have a bad day, and it stinks for these guys. I love them so much, and they’ve worked so hard. This is certainly not the way they deserve for this season to end.”
Sims took the loss for the Mustangs. The Region 1 Player of the Year worked the mound, keeping an often loud offense of Shelby County to two runs for four innings. Sims surrendered four hits and two earned runs while walking two and striking out five of 18.
“We couldn’t really get anything going,” Sims said. “They were hitting it where we weren’t, and we hit it right where they were. It’s baseball. Baseball is baseball; it will go your way one day, and one day, it’s not. We can’t hang our heads. We made it to state, not as far as we wanted, but it happens.”
The Rockets struck in the bottom half of the first inning with two runs that began with a leadoff single by Carter White. White scored on a fly ball to left field by Kemper Whisman before Kemper Whisman scored on a sacrifice fly by Foster Whisman.
McCracken County collected its first hit in the top of the second inning with a single by Sims, which dropped in front of Tony Bailey. However, the Mustangs left Sims stranded, with the next two batters descending in order.
“You get to the state tournament, and every team is good. I thought we had a good shot going into the game and this tournament, but Shelby County is good too,” Hobbs said. “There is not an easy path to get to the state tournament. I thought we’d win even if we gave up four hits. [Shelby County] had some timely hits when they needed it and moved a runner on a mistake that scored that third run. They hit balls where we weren’t, and we hit balls where they were standing.”
Sims continued to work, settling into a groove in the bottom of the second inning, striking out Bailey and Jack Wills before White lined out to a diving Eli James to send McCracken County back into the dugout to hit.
“The boys will continue it [the Mustang program’s trips to state], and I’ve said it, but like baseball is baseball. Stuff is going to happen,” Sims said. “It was a great run for all the guys before us, but we worked hard. But, unfortunately, it just didn’t go our way today.”
Caleb Ehling singled with two outs in the top of the third. However, the junior was left at first base as Scout Moffatt lined out to end the inning. Like Moffatt’s lineout, the Mustang offense found each outfielder for Shelby County, who played shallow throughout the seven innings.
Despite a one-out double by Foster Whisman, the Mustangs shut down the Rockets, with Sims dealing on the mound for McCracken County. The lefty senior induced a ground out from Kemper Whisman, a pop out from Hunter Cook, and struck out Myles Strong.
Tyler Chapman appeared in relief for McCracken County in the bottom of the fifth inning. The junior hurler worked two innings for the Mustangs, allowing one hit and one run while striking out two of eight batters.
“There is nothing to hang our head on. The boys worked as hard as any team I’ve had, probably harder through the injuries, the schedule, and all of this stuff,” Hobbs said. “And like I said, today was just a bad game. One game doesn’t define you in this format. It’s one and done. Our kids had a great week of practice. We were just as ready to play as them, but they got breaks, and we didn’t.”
The Rockets added one run in the fifth inning to take a 3-0 lead over McCracken County. However, Miller Green ended Shelby County’s threats with a dynamic defensive play to end the inning.
Moffatt doubled in the top of the sixth inning with one out but was left in scoring position for McCracken County’s lone extra-base hit.
Kemper Whisman claimed the victory for Shelby County. The senior worked five innings, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out three. Cook appeared in relief for the Rockets, allowing one hit and striking out two.
SHELBY COUNTY 3, MCCRACKEN COUNTY 0
MCHS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0-3-0
SCHS 1 0 0 0 1 0 X — 3-5-0
WP: K. Whisman; LP: Z. Sims; S: H. Cook
2B: SCHS — F. Whisman, K. Whisman; MCHS — S. Moffatt
TB: SCHS — F. Whisman 2, K. Whisman 2, C. White 1, M. Strong 1, B. Burchfield 1; MCHS — S. Moffatt 2, Z. Sims 1, C. Ehling 1
RECORDS: McCracken County (28-11); Shelby County (30-9)
