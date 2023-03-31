MAYFIELD — On Thursday night, the highly anticipated regional matchup between the McCracken County Mustangs and Graves County Eagles occurred at Eagles Field. In a seven-inning showdown, the Mustangs shut out the Eagles with the trio Davis Beale, Seth Harris, and Tyler Chapman working the mound for McCracken County, taking home a 5-0 victory.
Beale earned the win for the Mustangs in his first varsity start since the spring of 2021. The senior missed last season due to Tommy John surgery and has returned to the bump for McCracken County.
The senior righthander worked four innings, allowed four hits, and struck out four. Beale did not give up a single run or walk on 64 pitches while facing 18 batters.
Despite Griffin Cantrell ripping a one-out double in the top of the first, he and Nate Lang, who drew a walk, were left stranded in scoring position as Miller Green grounded out and Eli James struck out to end the inning.
The Eagles threatened in the bottom of the first with two outs as Landon Curd, Drew Hayden, Coby Mullins, and Hayden Thompson hit back-to-back singles to load the bases for Graves County. However, the inning ended as Carson Reed grounded out to Scout Moffatt at short.
Hayden Alexander continued to dominate the mound for the Eagles in the top of the second inning with back-to-back strikeouts of Zach Sims and Weston Miller. Jude Farley singled with a line drive to left field, but Farley’s courtesy runner Brice Wurth was left stranded at first base as Noah Nyberg ripped a line drive directly into Curd’s glove.
The home half of the second and the third inning remained scoreless for McCracken County and Graves County. The Mustangs had Moffatt on base in the top of the third, but the junior was caught stealing second base before Cantrell singled and was tagged out, advancing to second.
McCracken County threatened in the visiting half of the fourth inning, with Green leading off with a five-pitch walk. Despite James striking out, Sims drew a walk as Green advanced to second base on a wild pitch. The next batter, Miller, singled on a bunt to load the bases. Despite efforts from Farley and Nyberg, the inning ended with back-to-back strikeouts, leaving three men on base.
At the top of the fifth inning, McCracken County posted a crooked number on the scoreboard. With Graves County switching pitchers, Moffatt drew a six-pitch walk to kick off the inning. Despite one out, Lang drew a walk before Green scorched a two-run RBI double to left field, allowing Moffatt and Lang to score.
The Mustangs plated two more runs in the inning as a pitch hit James, and Sims doubled on a fly ball to left field, landing in no-man’s land, allowing Green to score and James to advance to third base. Then, Miller’s sacrifice fly to center allowed James to score, giving McCracken County a 4-0 lead.
After a single by Cole Katzman, Harris appeared in relief for Beale. Harris faced three batters in the bottom of the fifth, inducing a pop out in foul territory to first base and back-to-back strikeouts.
Harris threw two innings on the bump, walking one and striking out three while facing seven Eagles on 33 pitches.
At the top of the seventh inning, Green collected another RBI with a single to left field, allowing Lang to plate the fifth run in the game. However, the Mustangs went down in order after Green’s single.
Chapman appeared in relief of Harris in the bottom of the seventh inning. The junior faced four batters, striking out one and allowing one hit on 14 pitches, 11 were strikes.
Alexander worked four innings, allowing four hits, zero runs, and four walks, and struck out eight Mustangs on 95 pitches.
Mullins took the loss for Graves County, throwing less than an inning of work. The Eagle surrendered one hit, four runs (earned), and walked two while striking out one.
Gage Munsell and Thompson appeared in relief for the Eagles. Munsell threw less than an inning, allowing one hit, while Thompson finished the game, allowing one hit, one run, one walk, and struck out three.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 5, GRAVES COUNTY 0
MCHS 0 0 0 0 4 0 1 — 5-7-1
GCHS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0-5-1
WP: D. Beale; LP: C. Mullins
TB: MCHS — M. Green 3, G. Cantrell 3, Z. Sims 2, W. Miller 1, J. Farley 1; GCHS — C. Katzman 2, H. Thompson 1, C. Mullins 1, D. Hayden 1.
2B: MCHS — Z. Sims, M. Green, G. Cantrell
HBP: MCHS — E. James; GCHS — H. Thompson
RECORDS: MCCRACKEN COUNTY (6-1); GRAVES COUNTY (5-3)
