On Thursday night, the McCracken County Mustangs hosted the visiting Dyer County Choctaws at Edward Jones Field. Zach Sims and Alex Calhoun kept the Mustangs’ opponent to only two hits in the 3-0 McCracken County victory. Offensively, the Mustangs slugged out 11 hits in the win.

The senior lefty Sims worked four innings on the mound, dominating the strike zone with eight strikeouts while facing 17 batters. He allowed one hit in his appearance and walked four to claim the win for the Mustangs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In