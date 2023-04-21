On Thursday night, the McCracken County Mustangs hosted the visiting Dyer County Choctaws at Edward Jones Field. Zach Sims and Alex Calhoun kept the Mustangs’ opponent to only two hits in the 3-0 McCracken County victory. Offensively, the Mustangs slugged out 11 hits in the win.
The senior lefty Sims worked four innings on the mound, dominating the strike zone with eight strikeouts while facing 17 batters. He allowed one hit in his appearance and walked four to claim the win for the Mustangs.
Calhoun appeared in relief for McCracken County. The junior threw three innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out four of 12 batters.
In the bottom of the third inning, McCracken County struck with one run. The home half began with a lead-off triple by senior Nate Lang, who scored on an RBI single by junior Scout Moffatt. However, in his attempt to steal second base, Moffatt became the first out. Sims singled with two outs, beating out the ground ball hit to the first baseman, but was left stranded as the inning ended with a Jude Farley flyout to center.
Junior Weston Miller led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a solo home run to give McCracken County a 2-0 lead. Then, Dyer County’s Eli Powell gave up three back-to-back singles to senior Daniel Higdon, junior Griffin Cantrell, and freshman Caden Kern. However, the Choctaws contained the fire as the next three Stangs went down in order with back-to-back strikeouts from Lang and Moffatt before Eli James flew out to end the inning.
Much like the third and fourth innings, the home half of the fifth inning allowed McCracken County to add one more run that would keep the score at 3-0 until the final out of the contest. Sims hit a fly ball to start the inning, reaching on an error and advancing to second base. With one out, Miller singled on a line drive to left field, allowing Sims to move to third.
As the inning continued, Higdon grounded out, allowing Sims to score. The inning ended with Miller in scoring position, keeping the Choctaws within striking distance in the late innings.
Despite attempts from Dyer County, the Mustangs held the visitors and kept them from crossing home in the top of the sixth and seventh as Calhoun worked the strike zone to earn the save.
Each batter in the Mustang lineup collected a hit in the victory. Lang, Moffatt, James, Sims, Farley, Miller, Higdon, Cantrell, and Kern finished with a combined 11 hits with three RBI in 29 at-bats.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 3, DYER COUNTY (TN) 0
DCHS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0-2-1
MCHS 0 0 1 1 1 0 X — 3-11-1
WP: Z. Sims; LP: E. Powell; S: A. Calhoun
TB: DCHS — K. Fenton 1, T. Rogers 1; MCHS — W. Miller 5, N. Lang 3, D. Higdon 2, S. Moffatt 1, J. Farley 1, E. James 1, Z. Sims 1, G. Cantrell 1, C. Kern 1
RECORDS: McCracken County (14-8); Dyer County (15-8-1)
