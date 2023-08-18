On Thursday, the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado welcomed the visiting McCracken County Mustangs to historic Jetton Field for the first district matchup between the two programs in the early season. With a 5-0 finish over the Blue Tornado, the Mustangs move to a 4-1 record.
In recent history, the last matchup between the two programs came on October 3, 2022, during the First District Boys Soccer Championship. The Mustangs continued their dominant reign over the Tornado with a 3-0 win, sending both to the First Region tournament.
Both goalkeepers, senior Grayson Parish and junior Blain Oliver, kept their respective teams alive throughout the first half. Neither goalie allowed their opponent the opportunity to score until the first half of the contest was coming to an end.
McCracken County struck first with less than seven minutes to play in the first half. Junior Julian Warfield scored on a header with an assist by senior Andrew Record to make it 1-0 over Paducah Tilghman. Less than a minute later, the Mustangs took a 2-0 lead, with senior Johnny Stevens taking a penalty kick.
As time continued to wind down during the first half, McCracken County added one more goal to take a 3-0 lead with 2:11 left. The goal, which was Warfield's second, came on a corner kick by Record. The assist was Record's second in the contest.
The Mustangs continued to add on at the beginning of the match's second half as Stevens scored to move it to 4-0 with 23 minutes left to play. Although McCracken County held the lead over the Blue Tornado, Paducah Tilghman continued to fight with young starters such as Mason Atnip, Aaron Ladd, and Dawson Black going toe-to-toe with the Mustang defense.
The final goal for McCracken County came with 15:32 left in the contest. Junior Dexter Pacheco scored on a penalty kick to make it 5-0.
McCracken County goalkeepers Parish and Lane Grace did not allow a single goal in the contest, collecting a save a piece in the win.
McCracken County will host Warren Central on Saturday at Mercy Health Field. The Blue Tornado will host Mayfield on August 22 at Jetton Field. The next matchup between the programs is scheduled for September 4 at McCracken County's Mercy Health Field.
