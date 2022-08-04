Caroline Sivills, Addison Hart

Caroline Sivills (22) and Addison Hart (7) celebrate after winning a match at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena at McCracken County High School during the 2021 season. Sivills led her team with 339 kills in 86 sets. Hart collected 16 solo blocks in 106 sets.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

Since the school’s inception, McCracken County High School’s volleyball team has dominated the First Region with prowess and a regional title each season. With the upcoming season arriving in a blink of an eye, the Lady Mustangs are returning a packed roster under the guidance of head coach Tim Whitis.

The team finished last season with a 28-12 record, falling in the Volleyball State Tournament with a 3-1 loss against Central Hardin.

