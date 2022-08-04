Since the school’s inception, McCracken County High School’s volleyball team has dominated the First Region with prowess and a regional title each season. With the upcoming season arriving in a blink of an eye, the Lady Mustangs are returning a packed roster under the guidance of head coach Tim Whitis.
The team finished last season with a 28-12 record, falling in the Volleyball State Tournament with a 3-1 loss against Central Hardin.
McCracken County went 15-0 in regional play and 8-0 in district play. The Lady Mustangs have had a busy, yet successful summer. They won the UK Volleyball Camp at both the JV and varsity levels and competed in the Bluegrass State Games where they brought home second place against Dunbar over the weekend.
The Lady Mustangs will have Claire Duncan, Jenna Henshaw, Piper Mullinax, Caroline Sivills, and Ellie White to lead the group as seniors.
Sivills led the team with 339 kills, averaging 3.94 in 86 sets played. In addition, she collected 22 total blocks and two assists in 38 games.
Henshaw collected 306 kills in 106 sets and 40 games played. Whiteside tallied 86 kills and led her team with 49 total blocks. Duncan collected one kill and one assist in 79 sets.
As a junior, Mullinax shined by leading the Lady Mustangs with 946 assists, 82 kills, and 11 total blocks in 106 sets and 40 games played.
In addition to the standout seniors, Addison Hart returns to the court. As a freshman, Hart tallied 311 kills and 36 total blocks in 106 sets and 40 games played.
The Lady Mustangs will kick off the season at the freshman and JV levels on the road against Graves County on August 16. The home opener will occur at McCracken County High School on August 18 against St. Mary, with JV and varsity teams competing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.