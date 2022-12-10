On Friday night, the McCracken County Lady Mustang moved to 5-0 early in the season with a 56-42 victory over the visiting South Gibson County Lady Hornets from Medina, TN. With Claire Johnson and Destiny Thomas leading the Lady Stangs, it was an all-out battle between two magnificent basketball programs.
Johnson led all scorers in the victory with 19 points, and Thomas finished behind, tallying 16.
Although McCracken County added win No. 5 to the season, the first minutes of the contest belonged to the visiting Lady Hornets as the Lady Mustangs found themselves with missed field goals and opportunities. Within the first two minutes, South Gibson jumped on the board first with free throws by Faith Reed.
With less than five minutes left in the first quarter, the Lady Hornets led 8-0. However, Johnson made it 8-2 with a textbook layup. Then, Thomas added to the Mustang deficit with a field goal and a free throw.
It became a one-point game as Mikee Buchanan got it off the glass. However, South Gibson went to the foul line, and Lilly Baggett pushed it to 9-7 with less than three minutes left in the quarter. Johnson, who missed a game earlier this week, tied the game at 9-9. However, the tie did not last long, as McCracken County took the lead. Nevertheless, South Gibson’s offense remained intact, leading 13-11 heading into the second quarter.
As the second quarter rolled in, McCracken County out shined the Lady Hornets on the court with Johnson and Thomas at the helm. South Gibson’s foul trouble was the golden opportunity for the Lady Mustangs as Johnson, Buchanan, Thomas, and Caroline Sivills took turns getting a chance at the free-throw line.
With seconds left before halftime, Johnson gave McCracken County a 24-23 lead with free throws as tension continued to build with physical defense from the Lady Hornets. However, the Lady Mustangs kept the one-point lead as halftime arrived despite attempts by South Gibson’s offense.
The third quarter belonged to McCracken County’s Buchanan, who hit two dazzling 3-pointers to keep her team in the lead against South Gibson. Along with Buchanan, Thomas added four points to the scoreboard at the free-throw line.
The Lady Hornets continued to battle against McCracken County in the quarter with Alana Seals, Karson Dunn, and Reed assisting. However, the work from South Gibson was not enough against the mighty Mustang, who led 41-33 at the end of the third.
Like previous quarters, the Lady Hornets landed in foul trouble as McCracken County continued to push ahead. In the fourth quarter alone, Johnson collected nine points, five coming from free throws. In addition, Jordan Bufford sent the crowd into cheers with a perfect 3-point shot as minutes ticked away, adding to the Lady Mustangs’ 15 points in the quarter.
The Lady Mustang will host the Holiday Hoopla Classic on Saturday at Strawberry Hills Arena and face Bowling Green at 6:30 pm.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 56, SOUTH GIBSON COUNTY 42
SOUTH GIBSON 13 10 10 9 — 42
MCCRACKEN CO 11 13 17 15 — 56
SOUTH GIBSON: L. Baggett 14, H. Allen 11, A. Seals 6, K. Dunn 5, F. Reed 4, E. Thetford 2. FIELD GOALS: 8 (A. Seals 2, L. Baggett 2, F. Reed 1, E. Thetford 1, H. Allen 1, K. Dunn 1). 3-POINTERS: 6 (H. Allen 3, L. Baggett 2, K. Dunn 1). FREE THROWS: 8/12. RECORD: 6-2.
MCCRACKEN CO: C. Johnson 19, D. Thomas 16, M. Buchanan 12, B. Benton 4, J. Bufford 3, C. Sivills 2. FIELD GOALS: 13 (C. Johnson 5, D. Thomas 4, M. Buchanan 3, B. Benton 1). 3-POINTERS: 3 (M. Buchanan 2, J. Bufford 1). FREE THROWS: 21/28. RECORD: 5-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.