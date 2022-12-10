Claire Johnson

McCracken County’s Claire Johnson (4) led all scorers with 19 points in the 56-42 victory over the visiting South Gibson County Lady Hornets on Friday night at Strawberry Hills Arena.

On Friday night, the McCracken County Lady Mustang moved to 5-0 early in the season with a 56-42 victory over the visiting South Gibson County Lady Hornets from Medina, TN. With Claire Johnson and Destiny Thomas leading the Lady Stangs, it was an all-out battle between two magnificent basketball programs.

Johnson led all scorers in the victory with 19 points, and Thomas finished behind, tallying 16.

