For the second game of the night during McCracken County's Early Bird Tournament, the No. 2 Lady Mustangs faced off against the No. 1 Daviess County Lady Panthers. With a grind from start to finish, the Lady Mustangs came out on top with an 8-0 victory.
McCracken County did not waste time getting on the board during the first inning as KG Walker singled to right field. Walker's single allowed Ellie Shoulders and Ariel Fox to score, making it 2-0 with one out.
The Lady Mustangs knew they needed to keep the Lady Panthers at bay despite having an early lead. Daviess County loaded the bases in the top of the third inning but could not score as Hutchins dominated in the pitching circle, striking out Katie Mewes to get out of the inning.
With momentum remaining in the Lady Stangs' favor, McCracken County snagged two insurance runs in the bottom half of the third inning. Fox kicked off the inning with a bang but was denied as the Lady Panthers' right fielder robbed the home run. However, Walker came in clutch with two outs for the Lady Mustangs, popping one into center field, keeping the inning going for her team.
Annie White worked the count with a nine-pitch at-bat before earning a walk. White had knocked one foul that left spectators angered with the early spring wind during her nine-pitch at-bat. Then, with two runners on, Izzy Story's RBI single to left field allowed Bailey Brown to score, making it 3-0. While Zoe Smithson was at the plate, White scored on an error by Daviess County's catcher before the Panthers got their third out.
But with a team like Daviess County, the Mustangs could not get comfortable with an early 4-0 lead. Hutchins continued to work in the pitching circle in the top of the fourth inning, only allowing one double and a walk before striking out the next two batters she faced.
During the bottom of the fifth inning, McCracken County's White hit a nuke to left field, scoring Bailey Brown and pushing the lead to 6-0.
Lady Panther Kinsey Vergason singled on a ground ball to center during the top of the sixth inning but was left stranded as Hutchins struck out the next three batters for Daviess County.
Walker, an offensive menace against Daviess County, continued to play it smart with a bat in her hand. She went 4-for-4 with four RBIs against the No. 1 Daviess County. Singling to center field, the McCracken County catcher advanced to second on the throw by the Lady Panthers. During this, Rhea-Lee Joiner and Fox scored to make it 8-0.
Daviess County came back in the top of the seventh inning with the hope of plating runs in their last at-bats, but with Hutchins in the circle, the Lady Panthers went down in a 1, 2, 3 inning.
McCracken County 8, Daviess County 0
Daviess County 0000000 -- 0-6-1
McCracken County 202022X -- 8-11-1
WP: A Hutchins; LP: R Roby
2B: DVSS -- K Vergason, M Roberts; MCHS -- R Joiner
HR: MCHS -- A White
TB: DVSS -- K Vergason 3, M Roberts 2, J Daniels 1, K Mewes; MCHS -- R Joiner 4, K Walker 4, A White 4, A Fox 2, I Story 1
RECORDS: Daviess County (1-1); McCracken County (4-0)
