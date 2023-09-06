On Tuesday night, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs hosted the visiting St. Mary Lady Vikings at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena in a two-set district matchup. McCracken County defeated St. Mary with a 25-9, 25-7 sweep to remain undefeated in district and regional play.
In the first matchup between the two programs, the Lady Mustangs defeated St. Mary in two sets with a 25-7, 25-7 finish on August 17 to open the 2023 season. With the victory on Tuesday, the Lady Mustangs sit with a 9-3 record, while the Lady Vikings are 1-8 this season.
During the first set, the Lady Mustangs took a 7-1 lead before St. Mary called for a timeout. Despite the regrouping of the Lady Vikings, McCracken County continued to push ahead with Isabella Miller, Addison Hart, and Elizabeth Gilbert commanding the court.
Although the Lady Vikings were able to find opportunities throughout the set, McCracken County’s onslaught of serves and kills was enough to seal St. Mary’s fate early, falling 25-9.
McCracken County continued to dominate into the second set of the contest. Kills from Hart and Reagan Hill kept the Lady Mustangs ahead, allowing the game to move quickly. Despite attempts from St. Mary, the Lady Vikings could not produce the offense or defense to keep the Lady Mustangs from pushing the second set out of reach. Momentum did not shift from McCracken County, who collected the sweep with a 25-7 finish.
McCracken County will travel to Graves County next Tuesday. The St. Mary Lady Vikings will compete in the First Region All “A” Classic on Saturday afternoon.
