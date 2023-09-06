On Tuesday night, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs hosted the visiting St. Mary Lady Vikings at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena in a two-set district matchup. McCracken County defeated St. Mary with a 25-9, 25-7 sweep to remain undefeated in district and regional play.

In the first matchup between the two programs, the Lady Mustangs defeated St. Mary in two sets with a 25-7, 25-7 finish on August 17 to open the 2023 season. With the victory on Tuesday, the Lady Mustangs sit with a 9-3 record, while the Lady Vikings are 1-8 this season.

