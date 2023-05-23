On Monday night, the First Region softball regional tournament kicked off at McCracken County High School’s Baptist Health Field. The McCracken County Lady Mustangs defeated the Calloway County Lady Lakers with a 3-0 victory to keep the program’s season alive and head to the second round of the regional tournament to face Graves County.

Anna Kate Hawes worked the circle for McCracken County in seven innings for the victory. The junior allowed one hit, zero runs, and zero walks while striking out seven on 86 pitches.

