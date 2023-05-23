On Monday night, the First Region softball regional tournament kicked off at McCracken County High School’s Baptist Health Field. The McCracken County Lady Mustangs defeated the Calloway County Lady Lakers with a 3-0 victory to keep the program’s season alive and head to the second round of the regional tournament to face Graves County.
Anna Kate Hawes worked the circle for McCracken County in seven innings for the victory. The junior allowed one hit, zero runs, and zero walks while striking out seven on 86 pitches.
It was at the bottom of the fourth inning when McCracken County plated two runs to take a 2-0 lead. With one out, Izzy Story doubled to center field on a line drive. The next batter, Hayden Holloway, popped out to short for the second out before Raygan Rodgers reached on an error by Calloway County on a bunt, scoring Macy Butler for the first run.
The next batter, Grace Henderson, singled on a pop fly, allowing Rodgers to score to make it 2-0. However, the McCracken County threat ended as Ellie Shoulders flew out to send Calloway County back to the dugout.
McCracken County added one more run in the bottom sixth. Holloway drew a five-pitch walk with one out before Rodgers singled, allowing Cate Hurley, Holloway’s courtesy runner, to advance to second base. The inning continued as Henderson grounded into a fielder’s choice, allowing Rodgers to move to third base on the throw. The run in the inning came as Shoulders bunted into a fielder’s choice, scoring Rodgers, to make it 3-0.
The lone hit for Calloway County came in the top of the seventh inning as Grogan ripped a double to center field but was left stranded at second as the Mustangs worked out of the inning to claim the victory.
Grogan took the loss for Calloway County, throwing over three innings in the circle. Grogan allowed four hits, two runs (one earned), three walks, and one strikeout for the Lady Lakers.
Hailee Jones appeared in relief for the Lakers. Jones worked the circle for Calloway County in over two innings, allowing one hit, one run, and walking two of 10.
The McCracken County Lady Mustangs will face the Graves County Lady Eagles in Tuesday night’s second round of the First Region tournament at Baptist Health Field.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 3, CALLOWAY COUNTY 0
CCHS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0-1-1
MCHS 0 0 0 2 0 1 X — 3-5-0
WP: A. Hawes; LP: E. Grogan
2B: CCHS — E. Grogan; MCHS --I. Story
TB: CCHS — E. Grogan 2; MCHS — I. Story 2, E. Shoulders 1, G. Henderson 1, M. Coburn 1, R. Rodgers 1
RECORDS: McCracken County (29-5); Calloway County (14-16)
