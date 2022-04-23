On Friday night, the Lady Marshals hosted the visiting McCracken County Lady Mustangs for a First Region matchup between two dominating teams in the area. With an early lead, the Lady Mustangs defeated Marshall County, 14-5.
The Lady Marshals jumped on the board first with Chloe Coursey singling on a bunt, allowing Madyson Morton to score and Anna Vasseur to advance to third base. Then, with Vasseur scoring on a sacrifice fly by Allicen Harris, Marshall County took an early 2-0 lead over McCracken County but the Lady Mustangs did not waste any time tying it up, 2-2.
During the sixth inning, Smithson hit a home run to center field to give the Lady Stangs a 7-2 lead before Marshall County sat the following three Mustang batters down in order. In the bottom half of the sixth, Marshall County added a run when Merriel Jackson hit a ground ball and reached on an error. The error allowed Harris to score, making it 7-3.
The game became out of reach for Marshall County in the top of the seventh inning.
White snagged the win for McCracken County, working the pitching circle for seven innings on 131 pitches. She allowed eight hits, five runs (three earned), four walks, and struck out four.
Gracelyn Darnall took the loss for Marshall County. She tossed seven innings in the circle, allowing 14 hits, 14 runs (12 earned), walking five, and striking out one on 130 pitches.
, which started with Ariel Fox’s single. Hutchins drew a walk before KG Walker lined out to right field for the first out. White doubled to center field, scoring Fox and Hutchins to make it 9-3. The next batter, Story, doubled to center field, scoring courtesy runner Bailey Brown. Smithson was intentionally walked before the Lady Mustangs knocked another double in left field.
The double by Rodgers made it a 12-3 ballgame as C Cox, and Morgan scored. Then, Rhea-Lee Joiner singled to score Rodgers, increasing it to 13-3. McCracken County’s Fox doubled on her second at-bat in the inning, scoring Joiner with two outs. Marshall County sneaked out of the inning as Walker grounded out.
Marshall County’s Charley Pursley singled in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring Morton with one out. Although the Lady Marshals had runners in scoring position, the final two batters struck out to end the game.
McCracken County 14, Marshall County 5
McCracken County 0 4 1 1 0 1 7 — 14-14-3
Marshall County 2 0 0 0 0 1 2 — 5-8-1
WP: A White; LP: G Darnall
2B: McCracken County — Z Smithson 2, I Story, R Rodgers, A Fox, A White
HR: McCracken County — Z Smithson, A Hutchins
TB: Marshall County — G Darnall 2, A Vasseur 2, C Pursley 1, C Henson 1, M Morton 1, C Coursey 1; McCracken County — Z Smithson 8, A Hutchins 5, R Rodgers 3, A Fox 3, I Story 2, A White 2, K Walker 1, R Joiner 1, E Shoulders 1
Records: McCracken County (14-1); Marshall County (11-6)
