On Tuesday night, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs returned home to Baptist Health Field to host the visiting Christian County Lady Colonels after a week on the road over spring break. The Lady Mustangs added win No. 12 to the program’s 2023 season with a 13-3 over Christian County.
Anna Kate Hawes led the team in the pitching circle, working over four innings for McCracken County, striking out six. The junior allowed six hits, three runs (earned), and walked two on 72 pitches.
The Lady Mustangs kicked off scoring in the bottom of the second inning as Hawes singled on a line drive to center field, scoring Hayden Holloway and advancing Raygan Rodgers to third base. The next batter, MiKaela Coburn, singled, making it a 2-0 game as Rodgers scored.
Ellie Shoulders grounded out, but it gave courtesy runner Macy Butler enough time to score, giving McCracken County a 3-0 lead.
Like the previous home half, McCracken County added three more runs in the third inning. Cami Cox, Annie White’s courtesy runner, scored as Holloway grounded out, making it 4-0. The next batter, Rodgers, tripled on a line drive, allowing Story to score. Rodgers scored on an error by Christian County to make it 6-0.
In the bottom half of the fourth, Ally Hutchins ripped a solo home run to dead center, making it 7-0. After a KG Walker four-pitch walk, White hit a ground ball and reached on an error, allowing Cate Hurley to score, giving the Lady Mustangs an 8-0 lead over the Lady Colonels.
Christian County answered in the top of the fifth inning with a home run by Avery Adcock. Adcock’s shot to center field scored Jada Miller, cutting into McCracken County’s comfortable lead. The Lady Colonels grabbed one more in the inning as Gracie Harned singled, allowing Brittan Joiner to score.
McCracken County didn’t slow down in the bottom of the fifth inning. First, Rodgers grounded into a fielder’s choice. However, McKenzie O’Brien scored on the error as Rodgers advanced to third base. The next batter, Addley Leidecker, grounded out, but on the throw to first base, Rodgers crossed home to make it 10-3 with two outs.
The Lady Mustangs snagged three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 10-run lead over Christian County. Shoulders led off with a single before Hutchins drew a walk, and the Lady Colonels intentionally walked Walker. The next batter after Walker, White, singled on a fly ball, allowing Shoulders and Hutchins to score, making it 12-3.
Christian County intentionally walked Story, facing Holloway, who drew a four-pitch walk, allowing Hurley to score the final run and make it 13-3.
Leidecker appeared in relief for the Lady Mustangs. The freshman worked over an inning in the circle and struck out three while facing four batters.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 13, CHRISTIAN COUNTY 3
CCHS 0 0 0 0 3 0 X — 3-6-4
MCHS 0 3 3 2 2 3 X — 13-10-1
WP: A. Hawes; LP: G. Harned
2B: CCHS — K. Crick; MCHS — A. Hutchins
HR: CCHS — A. Adcock; MCHS — A. Hutchins
TB: CCHS — A. Adcock 5, K. Crick 2, K. Shaw 2, G. Harned 1; MCHS — A. Hutchins 6, R. Rodgers 3, I. Story 2, E. Shoulders 1, H. Holloway 1, A. White 1, M. Coburn 1, A. Hawes 1
SB: CCHS — J. Miller; MCHS — E. Shoulders 2, C. Hurley, A. Hutchins
RECORDS: McCracken County (12-2); Christian County (7-5)
