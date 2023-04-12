On Tuesday night, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs returned home to Baptist Health Field to host the visiting Christian County Lady Colonels after a week on the road over spring break. The Lady Mustangs added win No. 12 to the program’s 2023 season with a 13-3 over Christian County.

Anna Kate Hawes led the team in the pitching circle, working over four innings for McCracken County, striking out six. The junior allowed six hits, three runs (earned), and walked two on 72 pitches.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In