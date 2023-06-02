LEXINGTON — The McCracken County Lady Mustangs have always fought for their place in the state tournament, and on Thursday afternoon it was no different for the dominant softball program. But, like all good things, the season ended at John Cropp Stadium with a 4-2 loss to the Rowan County Vikings.

“[Trinity Lambert] threw a bunch of junk stuff that we normally don’t hit, so that’s number one,” head coach Tony Hayden said. “Number two, like last year, we weren’t patient and she couldn’t throw the ball by us. The biggest thing is that we hit her pitches for seven innings, but they [Rowan County] made two or three good plays and kept the game from getting tied up.”

