LEXINGTON — The McCracken County Lady Mustangs have always fought for their place in the state tournament, and on Thursday afternoon it was no different for the dominant softball program. But, like all good things, the season ended at John Cropp Stadium with a 4-2 loss to the Rowan County Vikings.
“[Trinity Lambert] threw a bunch of junk stuff that we normally don’t hit, so that’s number one,” head coach Tony Hayden said. “Number two, like last year, we weren’t patient and she couldn’t throw the ball by us. The biggest thing is that we hit her pitches for seven innings, but they [Rowan County] made two or three good plays and kept the game from getting tied up.”
Despite the loss, the Mustang seniors Ally Hutchins, Annie White, MK Jordan, Izzy Story, and MiKaela Coburn leave a lasting mark on the program, each member leading and guiding young members of the team from start to finish this season.
Anna Kate Hawes took the loss for the Lady Mustangs. The junior hurler worked four innings, allowing six hits, four runs (earned), and one walk while striking out two.
White appeared in relief for her last appearance in the pitching circle as a Lady Mustang. The senior lefty worked two innings, allowing one hit and one strikeout, limiting the Lady Viking offense in the final two innings of the contest.
“Our leading hitters hit too many pop-ups, and you can’t do that in these games,” Hayden said. “Ellie [Shoulders] getting called out for leaving early in the first inning set the tone for the game, and we didn’t play McCracken County softball, well, we didn’t hit as we can hit. Pitching-wise, we give up three to four runs every game, so we knew we have to score. So, pitching was fine; it’s just that we gave up the long ball, which kills you, especially up here.”
Although Shoulders hit a leadoff single, she was called out advancing to second base as the umpire stated she left first base early. After the out, Hutchins drew a two-out walk on an eight-pitch battle against Lambert. The next batter, KG Walker, hit a ground ball and reached on an error by Rowan County, moving Hutchins into scoring position at third base. However, the inning ended with Cate Hurley being caught in an attempt to steal second base.
The score remained tied at zero until the bottom of the second inning when Rowan County struck with a double by Kassi Perkins, scoring Lauryn Eastham.
In the top of the third inning, McCracken County tied as Raygan Rodgers led off with a triple before scoring on a fielder’s choice by Shoulders. Shoulders became the second out, advancing to second base as Rodgers plated the run, making it 1-1.
Quickly at the bottom of the third, Haven Ford made it a 3-1 ballgame with two outs. After Malana Hamm drew a four-pitch walk, Ford sent the ball screaming into left field for a two-run home run. However, Hawes and the Lady Mustangs kept the damage to a minimum as Perkins flew out to end the inning.
“We’ll reload but losing these seniors is a big loss,” Hayden said. “They’ve been the nutshell of this program for five years, and it will be hard.”
Rowan County snagged one more run in the bottom of the fourth to make it 4-1 with an RBI single by Brynlee Walker, scoring Lambert. The Lady Mustangs returned the favor, scoring in the top of the fifth inning with two outs as Coburn singled on a ground ball to right field, scoring McKenzie O’Brien, making it 4-2.
Despite efforts, the Lady Mustangs could not produce a run in the later innings, falling to Rowan County, ending the season with only six losses.
Lambert took the win for the Lady Vikings. The freshman hurler worked seven innings, allowing four hits, two runs (one earned), and walked four while striking out one of 29.
ROWAN COUNTY 4, MCCRACKEN COUNTY 2
MCHS 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 — 2-4-1
RCHS 0 1 2 1 0 0 X --4-7-3
WP: T. Lambert; LP: A. Hawes
2B: RCHS — L. Eastham, K. Perkins, T. Lambert
TB: MCHS — R. Rodgers 3, M. Coburn 1, E. Shoulders 1, H. Holloway 1; RCHS — H. Ford 4, B. Walker 2, L. Eastham 2, K. Perkins 2, T. Lambert 2, K. Ford 1
E: MCHS — R. Rodgers; RCHS — D. Wills, M. Hughes, H. Ford
RECORDS: McCracken County (31-6); Rowan County (34-4)
