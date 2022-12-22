MOUNT WASHINGTON — The McCracken County Lady Mustangs put on a clinic during the third round of the Queen of the Commonwealth Tournament held at Bullitt East High School. On Wednesday, the Lady Mustangs added win No. 11 to the season with a dominating performance against the Corbin Lady Redhounds with a 79-40 finish.
McCracken County senior Destiny Thomas shined on the court, showing prowess and leadership as she led all scorers with 31 points. For her performance in the contest, she was named Player of the Game alongside Corbin’s Kallie Housley.
The Lady Mustangs wasted no time as they won the tip-off and quickly worked together like a machine. Thomas put McCracken County on the board after being fouled, making two successful shots at the free-throw line. Moments later, Caroline Sivills added a two-point field goal to make it 4-0 over the Redhounds.
McCracken County continued to surge as Claire Johnson pushed it to 6-0 with two perfectly placed free throw shots after being fouled by Corbin. However, the Lady Redhounds got two back with field goals from Darcie Anderson and Raegan Walker, putting Corbin on the board, still down by two points.
The shots by Anderson and Walker did not interrupt the Lady Mustang game plan as McCracken County (11-1) went on an 8-0 run with field goals by Sivills, Thomas, and Johnson to make it 14-4. Mikee Buchanan and Thomas moved the scoreboard to 20-6 before the teams took a timeout with 1:48 left in the first quarter.
Johnson added two more field goals to her tally to give the Lady Mustangs a 24-9 lead going into the second quarter of the contest.
Like the first quarter, the second was all Lady Mustang, outscoring Corbin (6-2) by 11 points, with Thomas collecting eight of the 11. During the second quarter, all hands were on deck for the Lady Mustangs as head coach Scott Sivills orchestrated a dazzling performance with his team on the court against Corbin. Heading into halftime, the Lady Mustangs controlled the court with a boisterous 46-20 lead with assistance from a 3-point shot from McCracken’s Jayden Skaggs.
Thomas led at halftime with 16 points, while teammate Johnson followed behind with 12. Buchanan held seven points, Sivills with six, and Skaggs with five going into the third quarter.
The third quarter highlighted McCracken County’s skillset on both sides of the court as Thomas led with 12 points, which included two 3-point shots to make it 61-30 and then 64-30. Sivills posted six points in the quarter, her final field goal in the third, pushing it to 70-33 over the Lady Redhounds. A field goal by Thomas finalized the third quarter, 72-35.
During the fourth quarter, Sivills, Thomas, and Reagan Hill posted seven points to Corbin’s five.
McCracken County 79, Corbin 40
MCCRACKEN 24 22 26 7 — 79
MCCRACKEN CO: D. Thomas 31, C. Johnson 16, C. Sivills 14, M. Buchanan 11, J. Skaggs 5, R. Hill 2. FIELD GOALS: 30 (D. Thomas 10, C. Johnson 7, C. Sivills 7, M. Buchanan 4, J. Skaggs, R. Hill). 3-POINTERS: 5 (D. Thomas 3, M. Buchanan, J. Skaggs). FREE THROWS: 5/4. RECORD: 11-1.
