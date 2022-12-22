MOUNT WASHINGTON — The McCracken County Lady Mustangs put on a clinic during the third round of the Queen of the Commonwealth Tournament held at Bullitt East High School. On Wednesday, the Lady Mustangs added win No. 11 to the season with a dominating performance against the Corbin Lady Redhounds with a 79-40 finish.

McCracken County senior Destiny Thomas shined on the court, showing prowess and leadership as she led all scorers with 31 points. For her performance in the contest, she was named Player of the Game alongside Corbin’s Kallie Housley.

