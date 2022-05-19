On Wednesday night, the Paducah Tilghman Lady Tornado and McCracken County Lady Mustangs met on the St. Mary softball field, eyeing the Second District championship title.
The Lady Mustangs earned the district title in a 12-0 victory over the district runner-up Paducah Tilghman Lady Tornado.
The night kicked off as McCracken County’s Ally Hutchins ripped a three-run home run over the center-field fence, scoring Ellie Shoulders and Ariel Fox. Hutchins went 2-for-2 in the victory with four RBIs.
The scoring continued for the Lady Mustang in the bottom of the third inning with a leadoff tripled by Shoulders. Quickly, the game became 4-0 as Shoulders scored on an RBI single by Fox.
The next batter, Hutchins, collected another RBI as she singled to center field, allowing Fox to plate the fifth run of the game. The Mustang rally continued as KG Walker ripped a line drive to right field and advanced on a Tilghman error, scoring Hutchins from first base.
Tilghman continued to fight without any outs as McCracken County pushed to a 7-0 lead. However, the Lady Tornado collected their first out as MiKaela Coburn grounded out. Despite the out at first base, the Lady Mustangs pushed it to 8-0.
The game moved to 10-0 and out of Tilghman’s reach as Shoulders singled to right field, scoring Smithson.
Reagan Hartman singled to left field to get the Paducah Tilghman crew moving in the top of the fourth. Unfortunately, Hartman’s courtesy runner Myiesha Smith was left on base in scoring position.
The bottom of the fourth inning sealed it as McCracken County plated two more runs. An error by Paducah Tilghman allowed Addyson Morgan to score, making it 11-0. Bailey Brown scored the last run as Coburn singled on a bunt to the pitching circle.
Paducah Tilghman squeaked out of the bottom of the fourth with a strikeout of Rhea-Lee Joiner. Despite a single by Anistyn Thomas, the Paducah Tilghman Lady Tornado was unable to score. Gabi Logsdon was tagged out as she attempted to steal home.
Annie White earned the win for McCracken County. She worked five innings in the pitching circle, allowing two hits and one walk. The junior struck out four.
Hartman took the loss for Paducah Tilghman. The sophomore worked three innings, allowing 11 hits, 10 runs, and three walks.
Mia Bobbitt appeared in relief for Tilghman. Bobbitt worked an inning, allowing one hit, two runs, one walk, and struck out two.
2022 All-District TeamMcCracken County — Ariel Fox, Zoe Smithson, Ally Hutchins, Izzy Story, and Annie White.
Paducah Tilghman — Serenity McCoy, Rosie Minter, Cristin Ware, and Trinity Parrish.
St. Mary — Trinity Higgins, Kaitlynn Burrus, and Ashley Sullivan.
McCracken County 12, Paducah Tilghman 0
Paducah Tilghman 0 0 0 0 X X — 0-2-3
McCracken County 3 0 7 2 X X — 12-12-1
WP: A White LP: R Hartman
2B: MCHS — I Story
3B: MCHS — E Shoulders
TB: PTHS — A Thomas 1, R Hartman 1; MCHS — A Hutchins 5, E Shoulders 5, I Story 3, A Fox 2, K Walker, M Coburn 1, R Joiner 1
RECORDS: Paducah Tilghman (17-15); McCracken County (29-2)
