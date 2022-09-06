On Monday night, the McCracken County Mustangs traveled to Paducah Tilghman for the crosstown Second District matchup. Despite it being Labor Day, the holiday did not stop fans from both schools from flocking to fill the bleachers and sidelines to watch the showdown between the Mustang and Blue Tornado.

The doubleheader kicked off with the McCracken County Mustangs defeating the Blue Tornado, 6-1. The second game consisted of the Lady Mustangs shutting out the Lady Blue Tornado, 10-0.

