On Monday night, the McCracken County Mustangs traveled to Paducah Tilghman for the crosstown Second District matchup. Despite it being Labor Day, the holiday did not stop fans from both schools from flocking to fill the bleachers and sidelines to watch the showdown between the Mustang and Blue Tornado.
The doubleheader kicked off with the McCracken County Mustangs defeating the Blue Tornado, 6-1. The second game consisted of the Lady Mustangs shutting out the Lady Blue Tornado, 10-0.
McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman’s male soccer programs remained stalled with zeros on the board for most of the first half. However, McCracken County junior Nehemiah Ivey scored the first goal with an impressive finish with 14 minutes left to play.
Although Ivey scored, Paducah Tilghman’s sophomore goalkeeper Blain Oliver remained stoic, but once Oliver moved out of range from defending his goal, Ivey pounced.
Moments later, the Mustangs struck again with a goal by junior Reese Barnhill and an assist by senior Josh Kuntz to make it 2-0 before the half.
The score remained until senior Nathan King scored with 30 minutes left to play. Then, precisely 10 minutes later, the score moved to 4-0 on a successful penalty kick by Kuntz.
However, Paducah Tilghman earned a penalty kick for freshman Mason Atnip with 14 minutes left in the game. Atnip’s successful kick scored the first goal for Paducah Tilghman against McCracken County since September 5, 2019.
Atnip’s goal made it 4-1 with the game still favoring McCracken County. Despite being down, Paducah Tilghman’s Nolan Waller, Myles Middleton, and Nathanial Skinner left everything on the field, showing strength and passion against the Mustangs.
With nine minutes left to play, senior Jack Housman sailed the ball out of Oliver’s reach to make it 5-1. Six minutes later, senior Chance Shaw scored his first goal this season to make it 6-1.
Housman, Shaw, Ivey, Kuntz, King, and Barnhill collected goals in the victory. In addition, Kuntz and junior Johnny Stevens tallied a combined two assists.
Mustang goalkeeper junior Grayson Parish collected two saves in the win, allowing one goal.
Paducah Tilghman will host Lyon County on Tuesday night, while McCracken County will host Mayfield on Thursday.
McCracken County 10, Paducah Tilghman 0The McCracken County Lady Mustangs remain undefeated after shutting out their crosstown opponent, Paducah Tilghman, with a 10-0 victory on Monday night.
In the first matchup between Paducah Tilghman and McCracken County this season, the ladies did not waste time going after the ball with aggression and tenacity. Within the first 10 minutes of play, the Lady Mustangs jumped on the board, sailing the ball passed Tilghman’s senior goalkeeper Jaelynn Carver.
McCracken County sophomore Katelyn Heider cruised in the second goal moments later, pushing the score to 2-0. The Lady Mustangs’ lead increased to 3-0 with a shot by junior Jordyn Fowler.
Although Paducah Tilghman was down by three goals, The Lady Blue Tornado continued to compete against McCracken County with seniors Liliauna Nichols and Olivia Ladd, along with freshmen Bailey Beyer and Christian Anderson.
However, the Lady Mustangs continued to surge on the field as the score moved to 5-0 before halftime.
In the contest, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs shot 30 total goals. However, Tilghman’s Carver kept their success limited to 10.
Conversely, McCracken County’s goalkeepers did not see much action as Tilghman did not collect a shot in the loss.
Heider continued her success in the victory, collecting four goals and two assists. Fowler collected two goals, while sophomore Ashlyn Blackwell tallied one goal.
Sophomore Savannah McDowell and freshman Audrey Estes collected goals each, while senior Natalie Taylor tallied one goal and one assist. In addition, freshman Kiera Tynes and sophomore Peyton Ledgerwood collected assists.
McCracken County will travel to Murray on Thursday, while Paducah Tilghman hosts Union County on Thursday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.