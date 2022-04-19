With a moment of silence in honor of the late and beloved Ron Ruggles, the McCracken County Mustangs hosted the visiting Graves County Eagles on Monday night at Edward Jones Field. The Mustangs defeated the Eagles in a 9-2 victory.
The night started with a Graves County leadoff single by Drew Davis to right field. However, the hit did not amount to much as Drake Defreitas grounded into a double play completed by McCracken County’s senior duo Dylan Riley and Cameron Willis, who tossed it to first baseman Eli James for the 6-4-3 play.
During the Mustang half of the first inning, Miller Green started with a double to center field. His courtesy runner Cannon Ford advanced to third base as Riley grounded out to first base for the first out. Then, Jack Bennett, who has been on an offensive tear, hit an RBI single to third base, allowing Cannon Ford to score. Unfortunately, Graves County’s third baseman Coby Mullins was injured on the Bennett hit and exited the game with Gage Munsell replacing him.
The second run came shortly after as Zach Sims popped out, reaching on an error at shortstop. The pop fly allowed Bennett to score and advanced Nate Lang to second. Graves County got out of the inning despite being down two runs as Lang was picked off in a rundown between second and third base and a fly-out by Jude Farley.
Green struck out the side on 11 pitches in the top of the second inning. The Mustangs returned to the dugout and added to their lead, collecting three more runs that started with Daniel Higdon reaching first base on a dropped third strike and passed ball. The bases became loaded with Drew Hayden on the mound for the Eagles as Riley singled to center field.
The bases remained loaded as Bennett walked, scoring Higdon to make it 3-0 against the Eagles. Then, Lang singled to right field, scoring Cannon Ford and Riley, resulting in a 5-0 lead.
Green remained dominant over the Eagles in the top half of the third inning, only facing three batters. However, the Mustangs (15-3) did not score in the bottom half, stranding Cooper Ford after the senior singled to right field.
Graves County (8-8) snagged their first hit when Defreitas singled on a fly ball to center field, scoring Davis. Although the throw was not in time at home plate, Farley hurled the ball to second base as Defreitas attempted to snag an extra base. The throw was perfect for Riley to swipe the tag on Defreitas for the second out of the inning.
Riley, who had the notable play in the top half of the inning, kicked off with a six-pitch at-bat, earning a walk. Then Bennett singled to center field, advancing Riley to second base. With a sacrifice bunt by Lang, both runners moved into scoring position with Sims stepping to the plate. Sims knocked an RBI single to right field, allowing Riley and Bennett to make it a 7-1 ballgame.
The Eagles grabbed another run in the top half of the fifth inning when Landon Curd grounded into a double play, scoring Hayden. Cooper Ford led off with a double to right field for McCracken’s half. The senior made it 8-2, scoring on a passed ball before the Eagles collected the third out in the inning.
McCracken County turned another double play in the top of the sixth inning before Defreitas singled to left field. The sophomore catcher was left stranded as Munsell grounded out to the mound, allowing Green to toss it to first base for the out.
The doubles continued for McCracken County in the bottom of the sixth inning as Lang hit a line drive to right field. Lang went on to score as Sims singled to right field. Singles by James and Cooper Ford kept the momentum going for the Mustangs, but both were left stranded.
Weston Miller appeared in relief of Green in the top of the seventh inning. Green worked six innings, allowing seven hits, two runs, one hit by pitch, and struck out six batters. Miller threw one inning, allowing one hit and striking out three.
Hayden took the loss for Graves County, working two innings while striking out two and allowing five hits, five runs, and walking three. Hayden Alexander appeared in relief, tossing over two innings and striking out two while allowing four hits and three runs. Davis finished the game for Graves County, going over an inning while striking out two and allowing one run on four hits.
McCracken County 9, Graves County 2
Graves 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 — 2-8-2
McCracken 2 3 0 2 1 1 X — 9-13-0
WP: M Green; LP: D Hayden
2B: MCHS — M Green, C Ford, N Lang
TB: GCHS — D Davis 2, D Defreitas 2, D Hayden 2, J Curd 1, C Katzman 1; MCHS — C Ford 4, N Lang 3, Z Sims 2, M Green 2, E James 2, J Bennett 2, D Riley 1
RECORDS: Graves County (8-8); McCracken County (15-3)
(0) comments
