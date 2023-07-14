7-on-7 football tournaments mark the beginning of high school football season. McCracken County hosted day one of their two-day 7-on-7 tournament Thursday evening beginning with the ‘small schools.’
Schools in attendance included Massac County, Crittenden County, Fort Campbell, Murray, Union County, Lake County, Obion Central, Dresden, Calloway County and McCracken County’s JV/Freshman team.
