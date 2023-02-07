The love of baseball often starts at an early age with an athlete’s first glove, the first toss with a parent, and witnessing a game, whether at the prep level or on the professional playing field. It is vital to continue growing the game, one kid at a time to keep the love of the game flourishing. On Saturday, the McCracken County baseball program hosted a fundamental camp for local youth baseball players.
“Our fundamental camps for McCracken County baseball are super important to teach the younger kids how our guys do it. It’s important for our players to be able to teach the younger kids and share what they do and how they do things,” head coach Zach Hobbs said. “It helps McCracken County, but it also helps the game of baseball and helps the area here in Paducah. If you can reach 100 kids in a day and teach them something about the game and make sure they’re having fun, it’s neat for our program and the kids.”
