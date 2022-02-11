The Graves County Lady Eagles faced another tough test on Friday night at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena against First Region favorite McCracken County.
The Lady Eagles coughed up a multitude of turnovers once again against the Lady Mustangs as McCracken galloped to another double-digit victory over Graves County, 62-46.
Lady Mustangs junior forward Destiny Thomas led the way in scoring, pouring in a game-high 22 points including 17 in the second half.
Sophomore guard Claire Johnson added 15 points while sophomore forward Mikee Buchanan scored 14 points on 4-7 from three point range and junior forward Caroline Sivills finished with 11 points on 4-7 shooting.
Graves County was led by senior guard Ellie Carter’s 11 points on 3-5 shooting from downtown.
McCracken County moves to 25-1 overall on the season and 8-0 in First Region play.
Graves County drops to 19-5 overall as it looks to rebound with a Third District win against Mayfield on the road on Saturday night.
Graves 8 11 13 14 46
McCracken 20 11 19 12 62
Graves: Carter 11, Alexander 6, Glisson 6, Harris 6, Jackson 4, Spann 4, Whitaker 4, Riley, 2, Thompson 2, Widelski 1.
Field goals: 15-40. 3-pointers: 7-14 (Carter (3), Alexander (2) and Glisson (2)). Free throws: 9-12. Fouls: 12. Record: 19-5.
McCracken: Thomas 22, Johnson 15, Buchanan 14, Sivills 11.
Field goals: 23-44. 3-pointers: 6-14 (Buchanan (4), Johnson and Thomas). Free throws: 10-15. Fouls: 13. Record: 24-1.
The McCracken County Mustangs picked up their 21st win of the season on Friday night, defeating the visiting Graves County Eagles, 73-55, on senior night.
Seniors Brant Brower and Landon Lovell led the Mustangs in scoring on the night as Brower recorded a game-high 24 points on 9-17 shooting while Lovell added 19 points on an efficient night from beyond the arc, notching a 5-8 mark.
The Eagles struggled offensively against the Mustangs as leading scorer Drew Thompson (18.6 ppg) missed his first game of the season due to injury.
Senior guard Markus Isaiah picked up the slack for the Eagles, leading the way with a team-high 17 points but it wouldn’t be enough as the Mustangs brought the energy on both ends of the floor to make this a quick contest.
McCracken County shot an impressive 57% from the field against the Eagles, including an impressive 11-24 showing from three-point range.
McCracken County moves to 21-2 with the win while Graves County drops below .500 at 12-13.
The Eagles will look to even their season mark on Saturday night as they travel across town to face Third District rival Mayfield at 7:30 p.m.
Graves 5 16 19 15 55
McCracken 21 16 16 20 73
Graves: Isaiah 17, Waller 12, Hayden 6, Pigg 6, Jackson 5, Tubbs 4, Jones 2, McKee 2, Woodward 1.
Field goals: 19-50. 3-pointers: 7-13 (Isaiah (4), Hayden (2) and Pigg). Free throws: 10-14. Fouls: 15. Record: 12-13.
McCracken: Brower 24, Lovell 19, McCune 11, Miller 9, Blackwell 5, Bailey 3, Tilford 2.
Field goals: 27-47. 3-pointers: 11-24 (Lovell (5), Brower (3), Bailey, Miller and McCune). Free throws: 8-12. Fouls: 13 Record: 21-2.
