MURRAY — On Friday night, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs punched their ticket to the CFSB First Region Championship with eyes directed on a trip to the 2023 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Basketball Sweet 16 Tournament. With a 69-32 finish over the Mayfield Lady Cardinals, the Lady Mustangs will face the Lady Marshals in a battle to claim the region.

McCracken County senior Destiny Thomas earned the CFSB Outstanding Player of the Game for her performance on the court. Thomas finished the victory with a game-high 22 points.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In