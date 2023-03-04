MURRAY — On Friday night, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs punched their ticket to the CFSB First Region Championship with eyes directed on a trip to the 2023 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Basketball Sweet 16 Tournament. With a 69-32 finish over the Mayfield Lady Cardinals, the Lady Mustangs will face the Lady Marshals in a battle to claim the region.
McCracken County senior Destiny Thomas earned the CFSB Outstanding Player of the Game for her performance on the court. Thomas finished the victory with a game-high 22 points.
“We had some spots in some of the quarters where we got a little bit relaxed,” McCracken County head coach Scott Sivills said. “We took a few timeouts to get them back on what we’re trying to accomplish, and it was overall a great team effort.”
During the first quarter, McCracken County went on an 11-0 run courtesy of Thomas, Claire Johnson, Caroline Sivills, and Mikee Buchanan. Then, Mayfield’s Lay Mayes put the Lady Cardinals on the scoreboard. Still, the rest of the quarter was all McCracken County, with Buchanan leading all scorers going into the second quarter, where the Lady Mustangs led 27-8.
“We have a lot of bigger things in front of us that we’re trying to get to,” Sivills said, “If we play quiet like that tomorrow night, it can be a whole different story.”
The second quarter favored the Mustangs as McCracken County held Mayfield to three points ahead of the half. The three points came from Addaley Smith and Avery Creason. Ahead of halftime, the Lady Mustangs had a 30-point lead, with Buchanan leading all scorers with 10, while Thomas and Sivills were right behind her with nine each.
The second half of the contest kept McCracken County in control, as the Lady Mustangs posted 24 points in the third quarter and four in the fourth.
During the fourth quarter, Mayfield’s Smith, Creason, Skylar Mandry, Keely Henson, and Emma Morris posted 10 points to chip away at McCracken County’s lead. However, more was needed to keep the season alive.
The Lady Mustangs will tackle a familiar foe in the Marshall County Lady Marshals on Saturday night at the CFSB Center for the chance to represent the First Region at Rupp Arena in Lexington. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. for the championship contest.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 69, MAYFIELD 32
MCCRACKEN 27 14 24 4 — 69
MAYFIELD: K. Henson 8, A. Creason 5, E. Morris 5, A. Smith 4, L. Mayes 4, S. Mandry 3, L. Feagin 3. FIELD GOALS: 7 (L. Mayes 2, A. Smith, S. Mandry, K. Henson, E. Morris, A. Creason). 3-POINTERS: 5 (K. Henson 2, E. Morris, L. Feagin, A. Creason). FREE THROWS: 3/6. RECORD: 18-11.
MCCRACKEN: D. Thomas 22, C. Johnson 15, C. Sivills 11, M. Buchanan 10, B. Benton 7, R. Hill 4. FIELD GOALS: 21 (D. Thomas 7, C. Johnson 5, C. Sivills 4, M. Buchanan 2, B. Benton 2, R. Hill). 3-POINTERS: 6 (M. Buchanan 2, C. Johnson, D. Thomas, C. Sivills, B. Benton). FREE THROWS: 9/13. RECORD: 31-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.