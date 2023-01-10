CARBONDALE — Over the weekend, the McCracken County High School wrestling team competed in the two-day 61st Murdale Invitational at Carbondale Community High School.
The Lady Mustangs finished fourth out of 18 teams, scoring 48 points with four place-winners. Ariel Workman and Abby Ellis placed second in their respective weight classes, while Lakelynn Janssen and Lillian Harned finished in third.
On the men’s side, the Mustangs posted four athletes on the podium, which included James Barragan, who earned the champion title at 150lbs. Hunter Hawthorne and Logan Kissiar placed fourth, and Jacob Copeland placed seventh. The team finished 14th out of 29 teams, scoring 79.5 points.
McCracken County will return to the mat on Tuesday with a middle school/varsity Dual-Meet at Paducah Tilghman High School, starting at 6:30 p.m.
