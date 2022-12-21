MCHS Girls Wrestling

The McCracken County Girls Wrestling Team had their first tournament of the season on Tuesday at the Lady Colonel Classic in Henderson with big finishes from Ariel Workman, Lillian Harned, Emma Drake, Lakelynn Janssen, Lillie Henry, and Abby Ellis.

 Photo courtesy of Steven Spadafino

The McCracken County Girls Wrestling Team had their first tournament of the season on Tuesday at the Lady Colonel Classic in Henderson. The team finished in sixth out of 11 schools competing.

Place-winners were as follows:

