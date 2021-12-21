The McCracken County Mustangs didn’t look like themselves in the first quarter of play when they hosted Fulton County on Monday.
The Mustangs just came off a hard fought loss in Indiana and were looking to bounce back on their home court. It took them a minute but they did indeed bounce back and come out on top 68-45 over the Pilots.
Fulton County made things interesting in the first eight minutes of play with a tough defense that didn’t necessarily cause too many turnovers, but did make it hard for the Mustangs to score.
Though they scored 18 points in the opening period, the Fulton County Pilots kept it close, only trailing by four, 18-14 going into the second.
“We weren’t very focused at all,” McCracken County head coach Burlin Brower said. “We talk about winning our first three steps in transition and we were kind of just going through the motions and Fulton County was able to make some shots.”
McCracken County started to find their rhythm, specifically on defense in the second quarter as they held their opponent to just four points while scoring 15 of their own. This gave them the buffer they needed going into the locker room with a 33-18 lead.
Senior Brant Brower put up 11 points in the first quarter and 21 points on the night to lead both teams in scoring.
He was joined by Ian Hart who contributed 14, including a dominant dunk to open the final quarter of play and Carson Purvis who added 10.
“Brant’s got that loose ball pickup kind of physical play,” Brower said. “He went and got a lot of offensive rebounds and put backs for easy buckets which helped tonight.”
Senior Chade Everett led the Pilots with 12 points, half of which came from behind the arc.
The second half of play was a step in the right direction after the four points in the second quarter.
Fulton County scored 12 in the third and 14 in the fourth but that 15-point deficit at the half would be hard to bounce back from.
McCracken County scored a game high 19 points coming out of the half and another 16 points in the remaining quarter to claim the 68-45 win.
“We’ve got few days off, we’ve got a come back after Christmas and get locked in, we have a really good Beechwood team coming up,” Brower said.
That game against Beechwood (4-2) will be at Lexington Christian where they will participate in the Central Bank Jim Rose Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 28. Their next home game will be in 2022 where they will host Marshall County (4-2) on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Up next for Fulton County is a trip to Dyer, Tenn., where they will play in the Gibson Co. Christmas Classic on Dec. 28-29. Their next home game will also be on Jan. 4 when they host Hickman County.
McCracken County 18 15 19 16
Fulton County 14 4 12 14
