McCracken County

The McCracken County Mustangs fell 43-7 in the last regular-season home game against Henderson County at Marquette Stadium on Friday night. The team will travel to Christian County to wrap up the season next week.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

On Friday night, the McCracken County Mustangs wrapped up the team’s final homestand in the regular season by hosting the unstoppable Henderson County Colonels. Unfortunately for the Stangs, the Colonels took home a 43-7 victory over McCracken County despite homecoming celebrations and an electric atmosphere.

The Colonels have only lost one game this season and took an early lead against the Mustangs (2-7) with three minutes left to play in the first quarter.

