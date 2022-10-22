On Friday night, the McCracken County Mustangs wrapped up the team’s final homestand in the regular season by hosting the unstoppable Henderson County Colonels. Unfortunately for the Stangs, the Colonels took home a 43-7 victory over McCracken County despite homecoming celebrations and an electric atmosphere.
The Colonels have only lost one game this season and took an early lead against the Mustangs (2-7) with three minutes left to play in the first quarter.
The 34-yard touchdown by Jackson Pendergraft with an additional extra point made it 7-0 visitors. Although the Mustangs continued to pressure Henderson County (8-1) in the second quarter, they were not a match against the speed of the Colonels. A dazzling 51-yard run by Jaheim Williams pushed it to 14-0 with seven minutes left before the halftime homecoming celebrations.
Trajdon Davis to Williams for a 37-yard touchdown made it 21-0 with less than two minutes left to play in the second quarter. McCracken County’s defense continued to pressure despite being down as the quarter ended.
Henderson County continued to dominate on the football field early into the third quarter with Williams. The senior added another touchdown to his night with a 62-yard run to make it 28-0 at the 11-minute mark. The Colonels added another touchdown with nine minutes left in the third as Davis ran for 18-yards.
Henderson County’s 2-point conversion successfully started the running clock as the team led 36-0.
The Mustangs were not going down without a fight and would not be shut out as Pryor Lamb passed to Jack Bradley for a 23-yard touchdown. A successful extra point by Sebastian Hutchins moved the scoreboard to 36-7 with 4:30 left in the third quarter.
However, the touchdown by Bradley would not put a damper on the Colonels’ reign over Marquette. With 2:58 left to play, Max Thompson passed to Jordan Wright for a 9-yard touchdown to make it 43-7.
The McCracken County Mustangs will finish the regular season by traveling to Christian County next Friday night. Henderson County will finish the season by hosting Owensboro next week.
