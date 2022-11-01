The McCracken County Lady Mustangs played their final home game of the 2022 season on Monday night when they hosted their first round playoff game against the North Oldham Lady Mustangs. But, despite it being the final home game, it wasn’t quite the final game of the season.

The local Lady Mustangs ensured their season would push forward to Lexington with a 3-1 win over the visiting Lady Mustangs and keep their playoff journey alive.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In