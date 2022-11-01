The McCracken County Lady Mustangs played their final home game of the 2022 season on Monday night when they hosted their first round playoff game against the North Oldham Lady Mustangs. But, despite it being the final home game, it wasn’t quite the final game of the season.
The local Lady Mustangs ensured their season would push forward to Lexington with a 3-1 win over the visiting Lady Mustangs and keep their playoff journey alive.
Entering Monday nights contest North Oldham held a 26-6 record, while McCracken County sat at 34-6. Both teams were evenly matched with competitive regular season schedules under their belts. The last time the two teams faced off was in a regular season meeting in 2016 where McCracken won 2-1 and before that was also a McCracken win, that time a 3-2 win in 2014.
The night started out in favor of the visiting Lady Mustangs, although the win was anything but easy. It was a nail-biter from start to finish, with neither team gaining favor by more than four points.
A back and forth battle resulted in a plethora of lead changes. At the 18-14 point, McCracken County seemed to have their hold on the lead with senior Caroline Sivills at service. That lead was maintained by the home team until the 23-23 mark when North Oldham started what would be a 5-0 run to clinch the 25-23 win.
McCracken County came out in the second set, hungry for a set win in front of their home crowd. They started out with a 4-0 lead with senior Piper Mullinax at service. That lead quickly jumped to 11-3 before North Oldham called a timeout in an attempt to regroup.
The visitors were able to get a few points from that timeout, but weren’t able to keep the home team at bay. McCracken County continued to prove dominance by building their lead to a 16-6 lead and eventually 20-10. An ace from Ellie Whiteside after a North Oldham timeout took the 21-10 lead which quickly turned into a 25-12 win to tie the game 1-1.
“I thought that second set was big,” McCracken County head coach Tim Whitis said. “I thought it set the tone for the rest of the match.”
That tone was not only present on the floor, but also present in the stands filled with McCracken County fans as the they erupted with cheers after each and every point won.
McCracken County once again started out the set with an early lead. With sophomore Addison Hart at service, the local Lady Mustangs took a 5-1 lead. North Oldham kept themselves in the game by never falling behind by more than four points. That all changed at the 17-11 mark where they were forced to call another timeout, this time they were able to cut the deficit to three points, but an ace by Jenna Henshaw gave McCracken the 22-16 lead.
The score was once again cut to just a three-point difference at 23-20 as North Oldham tried everything they could to flip the table, but a momentum building kill by Hart put the lead up 24-20 and eventually solidified the set 25-21.
With the victory now within reach, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs kicked it into overdrive. They took another lead, although less commanding as their previous leads, at only four points at any point early on. North Oldhman also stepped things up, knotting up the score at 8-8 and again at 11-11 before McCracken County started to pull away.
Another ace from Whiteside bumped up the score 19-14 which quickly turned into 22-15. McCracken County kept their composure while celebrating each and every point down to the end until the celebration took over with the 25th and final point. They secured the fourth set with a score of 25-18 to win 3-1 to advance to the next round of play.
“This is just awesome,” Whitis said. “I guess that officially makes my last volleyball match at McCracken County. What a way to go! The atmosphere was awesome, it was full of energy. It was just fun and the players loved it.”
Attack mode was in full swing for McCracken County with Hart hammering down 17 kills followed by Sivills and Henshaw with 14 each. Mullinax led in aces with four and assists with staggering 40, while Elizabeth Gilbert rose above the rest and built a wall worthy of four solo blocks at the net.
Up next for McCracken County will be a tough match against the Bowling Green Purples. The two teams met earlier in the season in Bowling Green where the Purples came out on top 3-2.
“We are right there with them, it will be a very winnable game for us but we are going to have to come out ready to play,” Whitis said.
That quarterfinal game will take place at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester, KY on Thursday at 12 p.m. EST.
